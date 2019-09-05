Log in
Minbos Resources : Africa Down Under Presentation

09/05/2019 | 03:47am EDT

5 SEPTEMBER 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

AFRICA DOWN UNDER PRESENTATION 2019

Minbos is pleased to attach the presentation to be made to the African Downunder 2019 conference on Thursday 5th September. The presentation summarises the basis upon which Minbos intends to tender for the phosphate licenses in Angola.

Lindsay Reed

Chief Executive Officer

Email: l.reed@minbos.com

Phone: +61 8 6270 4610

ABOUT MINBOS

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar. The Company's strategy is to specifically target the exploration and development of low cost mineral projects.

For more information: www.minbos.com

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.comW: www.minbos.comABN: 93 141 175 493

  • LOW-COST /HIGH-YIELDFERTILISER OPPORTUNITY

AFRICA DOWN UNDER

September 2019

A FERTILIZER OPPORTUNITY

LOW-COST/HIGH-YIELD FERTILIZER

75% effectiveness at 47% of import WSP costs

HIGH SOLUBILITY OPPORTUNITY

Suitable for crops and soils within Angola and the wider

Congo Basin (Pop. 75M & 70% employed in agriculture)

GREENHOUSE & ENGINEERING TRIALS UNDERWAY

Greenhouse & engineering trials underway

SIMPLE MINING WITH SUBSTANTIAL RESOURCE

7Mt can supply Angola for 30yrs

COMMERCIAL EXPERIENCE

Minbos will tender for phosphate licenses in Angola where it has invested more than $20M over years on phosphate projects in the Congo Basin.

CABINDA PROJECT

Crop Nutrient support services for local, farmers, soils and crops.

Truck Transport to distribution centres in agricultural districts.

Barge to regional agricultural ports. 50% Angola and 50% regional.

Rock Phosphate Mined at Cacacata and trucked to Porto de Caio

Truck Transport

to Porto de Caio

Blending Plant granulate

Rock Phosphate with

Water Soluble Phosphate

3

THE RIGHT MIX

WHY BLEND PHOSPHATE ROCK AND WSP?

  • Solubility is related to the 'a-value' of the apatite mineral lattice. Substitution of CO3 for PO4 and sometimes OH for F in the apatite mineral lattice changes decreases the a-valuemaking the mineral lattice weaker and more soluble
  • Phosphate must be soluble to be available for plant uptake. High solubility = agronomic effectiveness
  • Raw Angolan phosphate rock is not soluble for direct application (must be treated/blended)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 07:46:02 UTC
