Minbos Resources : Africa Down Under Presentation

Minbos is pleased to attach the presentation to be made to the African Downunder 2019 conference on Thursday 5th September. The presentation summarises the basis upon which Minbos intends to tender for the phosphate licenses in Angola.
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar. The Company's strategy is to specifically target the exploration and development of low cost mineral projects.
LOW-COST /HIGH-YIELDFERTILISER OPPORTUNITY
AFRICA DOWN UNDER
September 2019
A FERTILIZER OPPORTUNITY
LOW-COST/HIGH-YIELD FERTILIZER
75% effectiveness at 47% of import WSP costs
HIGH SOLUBILITY OPPORTUNITY
Suitable for crops and soils within Angola and the wider
Congo Basin (Pop. 75M & 70% employed in agriculture)
GREENHOUSE & ENGINEERING TRIALS UNDERWAY
Greenhouse & engineering trials underway
SIMPLE MINING WITH SUBSTANTIAL RESOURCE
7Mt can supply Angola for 30yrs
COMMERCIAL EXPERIENCE
Minbos will tender for phosphate licenses in Angola where it has invested more than $20M over years on phosphate projects in the Congo Basin.
CABINDA PROJECT
Crop Nutrient support services for local, farmers, soils and crops.
Truck Transport to distribution centres in agricultural districts.
Barge to regional agricultural ports. 50% Angola and 50% regional.
Rock Phosphate Mined at Cacacata and trucked to Porto de Caio
Truck Transport
to Porto de Caio
Blending Plant granulate
Rock Phosphate with
Water Soluble Phosphate
THE RIGHT MIX
WHY BLEND PHOSPHATE ROCK AND WSP?
Solubility is related to the 'a-value' of the apatite mineral lattice. Substitution of CO3 for PO4 and sometimes OH for F in the apatite mineral lattice changes decreases the a-valuemaking the mineral lattice weaker and more soluble
Phosphate must be soluble to be available for plant uptake. High solubility = agronomic effectiveness
Raw Angolan phosphate rock is not soluble for direct application (must be treated/blended)
