Minbos Resources : Ambato Soil Sampling Results

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT SOIL SAMPLING CONFIRMS RADIOMETRIC ANOMALY AT ANKAZOHAMBO HIGHLIGHTS: Soil sampling confirms 1.5km of undrilled strike extension at Ankazohambo identified by airborne radiometric survey in 2018.

Handheld XRF TREO grades of up to 11.7% TREO 1 .

. Higher tenor soil samples correlate well with radiometric anomalies.

Broader and higher tenor soil anomalies identified in the undrilled strike extension of Ankazohambo. Minbos Resources Limited ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that results from the soil sampling program at the Ambato Rare Earths Project ("Ambato") in Madagascar have been received. The aim of the soil program was to confirm the presence of rare earth mineralisation over radiometric anomalies identified from high resolution helicopter magnetic and radiometric data acquired by New Resolution Geophysics in Q4, 2018. The airborne geophysics survey delineated two (2) radiometric anomalies at Ankazohambo; one approximately 800m in length on the eastern ridge at Ankazohambo, and the other approximately 1.5 km in length on the western ridge (please refer to ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019 for further details on the radiometric survey, results and interpretation). Soil sampling was carried out using a handheld XRF on a 50m by 50m grid at Ankazohambo and the small eastern anomaly at Marovoalavo, and on a 100m by 100m grid over the main radiometric anomaly at Marovoalavo. The program consisted of a total of 1077 soil samples (428 at Ankazohambo and 649 at Marovoalavo). Like the 2018 soil sampling program, the 2019 soil sampling results confirm the presence of rare earth mineralisation, and a strong a correlation between rare earth mineralisation and radiometric anomalies at Ankazohambo (Figure 1). The 2019 soil sampling results at Ankazohambo returned grades of up to 11.7% TREO1, with 22% of all samples at Ankazohambo greater than 1% TREO1. In contrast, only 11% of samples from the 2018 soil sampling (in the drilled area) returned grades greater than 1%TREO1. These results are very encouraging given the better drilling results in 2018 were also coincident with stronger soil and radiometric anomalism. Please refer to ASX announcement dated 18th October 2018 for further information and results for the 2018 soil sampling and drill programs.

Soil sampling at the Marovoalavo showed a small anomaly in the centre of the radiometric anomaly, which is unlikely to be of interest (Figure 2). A further soil program is being planned for the Ifasina Prospect, which is located to the north of Marovoalavo. If the Ifasina soil sampling program does not produce any anomalies, it may allow the size of the Ambato tenement to be reduced. Minbos is planning further work programs to quantify the size of the drill target at Ankazohambo utilising ground penetrating radar, auger drilling or trenching depending on the suitability of the surface geology. Lindsay Reed CEO of Minbos said "The soil and radiometric surveys show the larger and stronger portion of the Ankazohambo anomaly remains undrilled. It's very tantalising that the best drill hole last year was collared at the edge of this stronger anomalism," said Mr Reed. Handheld XRF instrument only detects La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y. The TREO values being stated are the sum of La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y (converted into oxides) only.

Figure 1: Overview of 2018 and 2019 soil sample results at Ankazohambo coloured and contoured by TREO% (left), and the same soil sample contours underlain by airborne radiometric total count results flown in Q4, 2018 (right). Please refer to ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019 for further details on the radiometric survey, results and interpretation. Both plates show the drill hole locations from the 2018 drill program. Note: TREO grades have been measured using a handheld XRF which only detects La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y. The TREO values being stated are the sum of La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y (converted into oxide) only. Please refer to ASX announcement dated 18 October 2018 for further details regarding previous soil sampling and drilling details and results.

Figure 2: Marovoalavo soils coloured by TREO%. Note: TREO grades have been measured using a handheld XRF which only detects La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and T. The TREO values being stated are the sum of La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y (converted into oxide) only. Competent Person Statement The information in this Report that relates to Exploration Results and Data Quality is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Rebecca Morgan, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Miss Morgan is a consultant to Minbos. Miss Morgan has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity she is undertaking to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Miss Morgan consents to the inclusion in this Report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information, please contact: Lindsay Reed Chief Executive Officer l.reed@minbos.com +61 8 6270 4610

About Minbos Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar. The Company's strategy is to specifically target the exploration and development of low cost mineral projects. For more information, visit www.minbos.com.

