Minbos Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

09/29/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

ABN 93 141 175 493

Minbos Resources Limited - Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Contents

Corporate Directory

2

Directors' Report

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

26

Corporate Governance Statement

27

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss & Other Comprehensive Income

37

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

38

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

39

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

40

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

41

Directors' Declaration

66

Independent Auditor's Report

67

Shareholder Information

70

Minbos Resources Limited - Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Corporate Directory

Directors & Officers

Bankers

Mr Peter Wall - Non-Executive Chairman

National Australia Bank

Mr Damian Black - Non-Executive Director

West Perth Business Banking Centre

Mr William Oliver - Non-Executive Director

Level 1, 1238 Hay Street

Ms Dganit Baldar - Non-Executive Director

West Perth, WA 6005

Website: www.nab.com.au

Mr Lindsay Reed - Chief Executive Officer

Mrs Ashley Lim - Company Secretary

Auditors

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

Registered Office

38 Station Street

Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue

Subiaco, WA 6008

Subiaco, WA 6008

Website: www.bdo.com.au

T: +61 (08) 6270 4610

F: +61 (08) 6270 4614

Share Registry

E-mail:info@minbos.com

Automic Registry Services

Website: www.minbos.com

Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace

Perth, WA 6000

Website: www.automic.com.au

Principal Place of Business

Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue

Subiaco, WA 6008

Solicitors

Steinepreis Paganin

PO Box 162

Level 4, The Read Buildings

Subiaco, WA 6904

16 Milligan street

Perth, WA 6000

Website: www.steinpag.com.au

Domicile and Country of Incorporation

Australia

Securities Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Limited (ASX)

Australian Company Number

Home Exchange - Perth

ACN 141 175 493

ASX Code - MNB (Ordinary Shares)

Australian Business Number

ABN 93 141 175 493

Minbos Resources Limited - Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Directors' Report

The Directors submit their report of the 'Consolidated Entity' or 'Group', being Minbos Resources Limited ('Minbos' or 'Company') and its Controlled entities, for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

1. INFORMATION ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are as follows:

Mr Peter Wall

Non-ExecutiveChairman (appointed 21 February 2014)

Mr Wall is a corporate lawyer and has been a Partner at Steinepreis Paganin (Perth based corporate law firm) since July 2005. Mr Wall graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1998 with a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Finance). Mr Wall has also completed a Masters of Applied Finance and Investment with

FINSIA.

Mr Wall has a wide range of experience in all forms of commercial and corporate law, with a particular focus on resources (hard rock and oil/gas), technology, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. He also has significant experience in dealing in Africa.

During the past three years, Mr Wall held the following directorships in other ASX listed companies:

Current:

  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of MMJ Phytotech Ltd;
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of MyFiziq Limited;
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Transcendence Technologies Limited;
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Pursuit Minerals Ltd; and
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Argent Minerals Ltd.

Previous:

  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Mandrake Resources Limited (formerly Bronson Group Ltd) (resigned 5 August 2019);
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Sky and Space Global Ltd (resigned 3 December 2018);
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Activistic Limited (resigned 23 April 2018);
  • Non-ExecutiveDirector of Ookami Limited (resigned 16 February 2018);
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Zyber Holdings Limited (resigned 22 January 2018); and
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Zinc of Ireland NL (resigned 22 July 2016).

Mr Damian Black

Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 21 February 2014)

Mr Black is Founder/Director at Aesir Capital, a Sydney based boutique investment bank. Prior to founding Aesir, he worked as a director at Asia Principal Capital - Corporate Finance. Mr Black has over 10 years' experience in corporate finance and investment banking having commenced with Tolhurst Limited in 2006.

Mr Black graduated from Curtin University with a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy in 1999 and also completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment at FINSIA in 2005.

Mr Black is experienced in structuring corporate transactions, focusing primarily on the technology and natural resources sectors, and is currently engaged in a corporate advisory role with a number of private and ASX listed companies.

During the past three years, Mr Black held the following directorships in other ASX listed companies:

  • Non-ExecutiveDirector of Antilles Oil and Gas NL (current).

Minbos Resources Limited - Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Directors' Report

Mr William (Bill) Oliver

Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 2 September 2013)

Mr Oliver is a geologist with 20 years of experience in the international resources industry working for both major and junior companies. He has substantial experience in the design and evaluation of resource definition programmes as well as co-ordinating all levels of feasibility studies. He has direct experience with bulk commodities in various roles including large scale resource definition for Rio Tinto Iron Ore.

Mr Oliver has spent recent years evaluating and assessing several projects across Africa including being responsible for the identification, acquisition and development into production of the Konongo Gold Project while being the Managing Director of Signature Metals, and the acquisition of projects for Celsius Resources and Tando Resources. He is also fluent in Portuguese having lived and worked in Portugal while managing exploration across a range of commodities for Iberian Resources.

Mr Oliver holds an honours degree in Geology from the University of Western Australia as well as a PostGraduate Diploma in Finance and Investment from FINSIA.

During the past three years, Mr Oliver held the following directorships in other ASX listed companies:

Current:

  • Managing Director of Vanadium Resources Ltd (formerly Tando Resources Limited);
  • Non-ExecutiveChairman of Celsius Coal Limited;
  • Non-ExecutiveDirector of Koppar Resources Limited; and
  • Executive Director Aldoro Resources Limited.

Previous:

  • Technical Director of Orion Minerals NL (formerly Orion Gold NL) (resigned 17 April 2018).

Ms Dganit Baldar

Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 18 March 2016)

Ms Dganit Baldar is a qualified Israeli corporate lawyer with approximately 20 years' experience in the legal profession. Ms Baldar was previously the General Counsel for Mitrelli Group, a multinational organization which initiates, executes and manages large turn-key projects in developing countries.

Ms Baldar graduated from Brunel University in London and also completed an MBA through Tel Aviv University. She has a wide range of experience in all forms of corporate and commercial law with specific expertise in complex joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. In addition, she has expertise in dealing with Angolan law and companies.

During the past three years, Ms Baldar has not held directorships in any other ASX listed companies.

Mr Domingos Catulichi

Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 20 July 2010, passed away on 1 October 2018)

Mr Catulichi is a mining industry professional and a qualified diamond evaluator. He has over 13 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry in Angola. Mr Catulichi has been directly involved with several alluvial and kimberlite diamond projects in Angola, many of which are now owned and operated by listed entities. Mr Catulichi holds various business interests in Angola including hotels, transportation, general trading and mining.

During the past three years, Mr Catulichi has not held directorships in any other ASX listed companies.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 22:32:03 UTC
