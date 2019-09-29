Minbos Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

Minbos Resources Limited - Annual Report

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Directors' Report

The Directors submit their report of the 'Consolidated Entity' or 'Group', being Minbos Resources Limited ('Minbos' or 'Company') and its Controlled entities, for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

1. INFORMATION ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are as follows:

Mr Peter Wall

Non-ExecutiveChairman (appointed 21 February 2014)

Mr Wall is a corporate lawyer and has been a Partner at Steinepreis Paganin (Perth based corporate law firm) since July 2005. Mr Wall graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1998 with a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Finance). Mr Wall has also completed a Masters of Applied Finance and Investment with

FINSIA.

Mr Wall has a wide range of experience in all forms of commercial and corporate law, with a particular focus on resources (hard rock and oil/gas), technology, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. He also has significant experience in dealing in Africa.

During the past three years, Mr Wall held the following directorships in other ASX listed companies:

Current:

Non-Executive Chairman of MMJ Phytotech Ltd;

Non-Executive Chairman of MyFiziq Limited;

Non-Executive Chairman of Transcendence Technologies Limited;

Non-Executive Chairman of Pursuit Minerals Ltd; and

Non-Executive Chairman of Argent Minerals Ltd.

Previous:

Non-Executive Chairman of Mandrake Resources Limited (formerly Bronson Group Ltd) (resigned 5 August 2019);

Non-Executive Chairman of Sky and Space Global Ltd (resigned 3 December 2018);

Non-Executive Chairman of Activistic Limited (resigned 23 April 2018);

Non-Executive Director of Ookami Limited (resigned 16 February 2018);

Non-Executive Chairman of Zyber Holdings Limited (resigned 22 January 2018); and

Non-Executive Chairman of Zinc of Ireland NL (resigned 22 July 2016).

Mr Damian Black

Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 21 February 2014)

Mr Black is Founder/Director at Aesir Capital, a Sydney based boutique investment bank. Prior to founding Aesir, he worked as a director at Asia Principal Capital - Corporate Finance. Mr Black has over 10 years' experience in corporate finance and investment banking having commenced with Tolhurst Limited in 2006.

Mr Black graduated from Curtin University with a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy in 1999 and also completed a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment at FINSIA in 2005.

Mr Black is experienced in structuring corporate transactions, focusing primarily on the technology and natural resources sectors, and is currently engaged in a corporate advisory role with a number of private and ASX listed companies.

During the past three years, Mr Black held the following directorships in other ASX listed companies: