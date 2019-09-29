Minbos Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

Minbos Resources Limited - Annual Report
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Directors' Report
Mr William (Bill) Oliver
Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 2 September 2013)
Mr Oliver is a geologist with 20 years of experience in the international resources industry working for both major and junior companies. He has substantial experience in the design and evaluation of resource definition programmes as well as co-ordinating all levels of feasibility studies. He has direct experience with bulk commodities in various roles including large scale resource definition for Rio Tinto Iron Ore.
Mr Oliver has spent recent years evaluating and assessing several projects across Africa including being responsible for the identification, acquisition and development into production of the Konongo Gold Project while being the Managing Director of Signature Metals, and the acquisition of projects for Celsius Resources and Tando Resources. He is also fluent in Portuguese having lived and worked in Portugal while managing exploration across a range of commodities for Iberian Resources.
Mr Oliver holds an honours degree in Geology from the University of Western Australia as well as a PostGraduate Diploma in Finance and Investment from FINSIA.
During the past three years, Mr Oliver held the following directorships in other ASX listed companies:
Current:
-
Managing Director of Vanadium Resources Ltd (formerly Tando Resources Limited);
-
Non-ExecutiveChairman of Celsius Coal Limited;
-
Non-ExecutiveDirector of Koppar Resources Limited; and
-
Executive Director Aldoro Resources Limited.
Previous:
-
Technical Director of Orion Minerals NL (formerly Orion Gold NL) (resigned 17 April 2018).
Ms Dganit Baldar
Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 18 March 2016)
Ms Dganit Baldar is a qualified Israeli corporate lawyer with approximately 20 years' experience in the legal profession. Ms Baldar was previously the General Counsel for Mitrelli Group, a multinational organization which initiates, executes and manages large turn-key projects in developing countries.
Ms Baldar graduated from Brunel University in London and also completed an MBA through Tel Aviv University. She has a wide range of experience in all forms of corporate and commercial law with specific expertise in complex joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. In addition, she has expertise in dealing with Angolan law and companies.
During the past three years, Ms Baldar has not held directorships in any other ASX listed companies.
Mr Domingos Catulichi
Non-ExecutiveDirector (appointed 20 July 2010, passed away on 1 October 2018)
Mr Catulichi is a mining industry professional and a qualified diamond evaluator. He has over 13 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry in Angola. Mr Catulichi has been directly involved with several alluvial and kimberlite diamond projects in Angola, many of which are now owned and operated by listed entities. Mr Catulichi holds various business interests in Angola including hotels, transportation, general trading and mining.
During the past three years, Mr Catulichi has not held directorships in any other ASX listed companies.