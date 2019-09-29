Log in
Minbos Resources : Appendix 4G

09/29/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Minbos Resources Limited

ABN/ARBN

93 141 175 493

Financial year ended

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • on our Annual Report - pages 27 to 36

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 27 September 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date: 27 September 2019

Name of secretary authorising lodgement: Ashley Lim Company Secretary

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  • "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  • Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management.

is therefore not applicable

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at http://minbos.com/about/corporate-governance/

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material information in its

is therefore not applicable

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

appointment.

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

the proper functioning of the board.

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess

at (insert location):

annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in

is therefore not applicable

achieving them;

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at: http://minbos.com/about/corporate-governance/

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

board, in senior executive positions and across the

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

at (insert location)

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at (insert location)

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at (insert location)

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

is therefore not applicable

period in accordance with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at (insert location)

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at (insert location)

is therefore not applicable

and disclose:

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(4) the members of the committee; and

at (insert location)

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

times the committee met throughout the period and the

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; OR

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

at (insert location)

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

duties and responsibilities effectively.

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at (insert location)

4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

independent directors:

Statement

independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

at (insert location)

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is

of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence

of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association

… where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): Not

or relationship in question and an explanation of why the

applicable

board is of that opinion; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(c) the length of service of each director.

at (insert location)

… the length of service of each director:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at (insert location Included in pages 3, 4 and 5 of the Minbos

Resources Limited 2019 annual report

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at (insert location)

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

independent director and, in particular, should not be the same

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement. The Chairman and the CEO is not the same person. The

person as the CEO of the entity.

at (insert location)

Chair is not an independent director

OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 22:32:03 UTC
