Minbos Resources : Appendix 4G

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
|
|
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole
|
|
|
|
|
period above. We have disclosed …
|
|
of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
A listed entity should:
|
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a)
|
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement OR
|
|
|
performance of its senior executives; and
|
|
at (insert location)
|
|
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
|
(b)
|
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a
|
|
|
|
|
performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
period in accordance with that process.
|
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at (insert location)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
The board of a listed entity should:
|
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
|
|
|
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance
|
|
(a) have a nomination committee which:
|
|
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with
|
|
|
|
Statement OR
|
|
|
(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are
|
|
paragraphs (1) and (2):
|
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation
|
|
|
independent directors; and
|
|
|
|
|
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
|
|
at (insert location)
|
|
|
is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and disclose:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) the charter of the committee;
|
|
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) the members of the committee; and
|
|
at (insert location)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
times the committee met throughout the period and the
|
|
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
|
|
|
|
|
|
individual attendances of the members at those
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
meetings; OR
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
(b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that
|
|
at (insert location)
|
|
|
|
|
|
fact and the processes it employs to address board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
succession issues and to ensure that the board has the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,
|
|
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
|
|
|
|
|
|
independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
duties and responsibilities effectively.
|
|
processes we employ to address board succession issues and to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at (insert location)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4