Minbos Resources : Rare Earth Soil Sampling Program Commences

0
05/30/2019 | 02:54am BST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

RARE EARTH SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAM COMMENCES OVER

AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICS TARGETS AT AMBATO

Minbos Resources Limited ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a soil sampling program at the Ambato Rare Earths Project (Ambato) in Madagascar. The soil program targets extensions to the radiometric anomaly drilled last year at Ankazohambo and a new undrilled radiometric anomaly at Marovoalavo.

High resolution helicopter magnetic and radiometric data acquired by New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) over two blocks within the Ambatofinandrahana licence area identified five (5) new radiometric anomalies; two (2) at Ankazohambo, and three (3) over the Ifasina, Sahafa, and Marovoalavo project areas. The 2018 drill program and soil sampling program confirmed the radiometric anomalies have a strong correlation to rare earth occurrences at Ankazohambo (refer to ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019).

Figure 1: Overview of planned soil sample locations at Marovoalavo underlain by airborne radiometric data

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.comW: www.minbos.comABN: 93 141 175 493

Minbos' upcoming soil sampling program will focus on the Ankazohambo and Marovoalavo radiometric anomalies which are uranium poor suggesting mineralisation is predominantly bastnasite. Soil sampling will be carried out using a handheld XRF on a 50m by 50m grid at Ankazohambo and the small eastern anomaly at Marovoalavo, and on a 100m by 100m grid over the main anomaly at Marovoalavo (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The program consists of a total of approximately 1200 soil samples.

Figure 2: Overview of planned soil sample locations at Ankazohambo underlain by airborne radiometric data and showing existing

soil samples coloured by TREO% and existing drillhole collars. Note: TREO grades have been measured using a handheld XRF which only detects La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and T. The TREO values being stated are the sum of La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y (Converted into oxide) only. Please refer to ASX announcement dated 18 October 2018 for further details.

Competent Persons

The information in this Report that relates to Exploration Results and Data Quality is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Rebecca Morgan, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Miss Morgan is a consultant to Minbos. Miss Morgan has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity she is undertaking to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Miss Morgan consents to the inclusion in this Report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Reed

Chief Executive Officer l.reed@minbos.com +61 8 6270 4610

About Minbos

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar.

The Company's strategy is to specifically target the exploration and development of low cost mineral projects.

For more information, visit www.minbos.com.

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 01:53:01 UTC
