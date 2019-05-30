Minbos Resources : Rare Earth Soil Sampling Program Commences - Amended

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT RARE EARTH SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAM COMMENCES OVER AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICS TARGETS AT AMBATO Minbos Resources Limited ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a soil sampling program at the Ambato Rare Earths Project (Ambato) in Madagascar. The soil program targets extensions to the radiometric anomaly drilled last year at Ankazohambo and a new undrilled radiometric anomaly at Marovoalavo. High resolution helicopter magnetic and radiometric data acquired by New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) in Q4, 2018 over two blocks within the Ambatofinandrahana licence area identified five (5) new radiometric anomalies; two (2) at Ankazohambo, and three (3) over the Ifasina, Sahafa, and Marovoalavo project areas. The 2018 drill program and soil sampling program confirmed the radiometric anomalies have a strong correlation to rare earth occurrences at Ankazohambo (please refer to ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019 for further details on the radiometric survey, results and interpretation). Results of the 2018 geophysics interpretation include: Radiometric anomalies have a strong correlation to rare earth occurrences at Ankazohambo as confirmed by 2018 drilling. Refer to ASX announcement dated 18th October 2018 for further information on the 2018 drilling program and its results).

Two additional radiometric anomalies were delineated at Ankazohambo; one approximately 800m in length on the eastern ridge at Ankazohambo, and the other approximately 1.5 km in length on the western ridge (please refer to ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019 for further details on the radiometric survey, results and interpretation).

In spite of thick laterite cover in some cases, the radiometric signatures, particularly in Uranium and Thorium, provide a good indication of the form and extent of the REE mineralisation at the Ambato Project. Radiometric anomalies poor in uranium suggest that the rare earth mineralisation is predominantly bastnasite. Minbos' are focused on identifying bastnaesite mineralisation and therefore their upcoming soil sampling program will focus on the uranium poor anomalies at Ankazohambo and Marovoalavo.

Soil sampling will be carried out using a handheld XRF on a 50m by 50m grid at Ankazohambo and the small eastern anomaly at Marovoalavo, and on a 100m by 100m grid over the main anomaly at Marovoalavo (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The program consists of a total of approximately 1200 soil samples. Figure 1: Overview of planned soil sample locations at Marovoalavo underlain by airborne radiometric total count results flown in Q4, 2018 (please refer to ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019 for further details on the radiometric survey, results and interpretation)

Figure 2: Overview of planned soil sample locations at Ankazohambo underlain by airborne radiometric total count results and showing existing soil samples coloured by TREO% and existing drillhole collars. Note: TREO grades have been measured using a handheld XRF which only detects La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and T. The TREO values being stated are the sum of La, Ce, Nd, Pr, and Y (Converted into oxide) only. Please refer to ASX announcement dated 18 October 2018 for further details regarding previous soil sampling and drilling details and results.

As per ASX listing rule 5.23.2, the Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the following announcements: ASX announcement dated 4th February 2019

ASX announcement dated 18th October 2018 Competent Persons The information in this Report that relates to Exploration Results and Data Quality is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Rebecca Morgan, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Miss Morgan is a consultant to Minbos. Miss Morgan has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity she is undertaking to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Miss Morgan consents to the inclusion in this Report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information, please contact: Lindsay Reed Chief Executive Officer l.reed@minbos.com +61 8 6270 4610 About Minbos Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar. The Company's strategy is to specifically target the exploration and development of low cost mineral projects. For more information, visit www.minbos.com.