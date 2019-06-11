Log in
Minbos Resources : Rare Earth Soil Sampling Program Update

06/11/2019 | 07:14pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

RARE EARTH SOIL SAMPLING PROGRAM UPDATE

Minbos Resources Limited ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to advise 1075 samples have been collected from Ankazohambo and Maravoalavo radiometric anomalies on the Ambato project in Madagascar.

The samples have been transported from Ambato to Antananarivo and stored for analysis by handheld XRF. The majority of the results are expected in the last week of June and any outstanding results will be available by the third week of July.

For further information on the current soil sampling program please refer to the ASX release dated 31 May 2019 and for more information on the airborne radiometric survey refer to the ASX release dated 4 February 2019.

Competent Persons

The information in this Report that relates to Exploration Results and Data Quality is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Rebecca Morgan, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Miss Morgan is a consultant to Minbos. Miss Morgan has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity she is undertaking to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Miss Morgan consents to the inclusion in this Report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Reed

Chief Executive Officer l.reed@minbos.com +61 8 6270 4610

About Minbos

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company with interests in phosphate ore within the Cabinda Province of Angola and Rare Earth Elements in Madagascar.

The Company's strategy is to specifically target the exploration and development of low cost mineral projects.

For more information, visit www.minbos.com.

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.comW: www.minbos.comABN: 93 141 175 493

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 23:13:02 UTC
