MindBody : Kristen Bell Added as Keynote Speaker at BOLD 2019, the MINDBODY Conference

07/09/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

July 09, 2019

Media Contact:

MINDBODY
Tracy Richmond
tracy.richmond@mindbodyonline.com
805-586-3226

Kristen Bell Added as Keynote Speaker at BOLD 2019, the MINDBODY Conference
Actress and entrepreneur to share messages of health and wellness at annual conference

San Luis Obispo, Calif - July 9, 2019 - MINDBODY, the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced that Kristen Bell will deliver a keynote address during the BOLD conference, the premier event for business owners and professionals, which will be held on Aug. 13-15 in Anaheim, Calif. Bell's keynote will highlight her personal experiences in business, wellness and balancing it all.

'Kristen Bell's entrepreneurial spirit mirrors that of our local business owners dedicated to helping people lead healthier, happier lives,' said Rick Stollmeyer, CEO and co-founder of MINDBODY. 'She is motivated by the same purpose that drives us all - spreading wellness throughout the world.'

Bell is a mom of two and has been in more than 30 films and television shows - some of the most notable including Veronica Mars, The Good Place, Frozen, Bad Moms and Hit & Run.

In 2013, the Golden Globe-nominated star co-founded This Bar Saves Lives, a granola company that helps prevent malnutrition. For every bar sold, it donates nutrition packets to children in Haiti, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia. Since its launch, the company has donated more than 10 million packets.

Earlier this year, Bell and her husband Dax Shepard launched the company Hello Bello, a plant-based baby care brand featuring environmentally friendly and affordable products.

'Through her infectious online presence and wellness-inspired ventures, Kristen empowers millions to improve their bodies, minds and souls,' continued Stollmeyer. 'It's an honor to welcome her, along with Rachel Hollis, into the dynamic group of BOLD keynote speakers, which have included Michelle Obama, Billie Jean King, Arianna Huffington, Magic Johnson and Deepak Chopra.'

The BOLD conference offers educational sessions on a range of topics including marketing, social media and customer retention, as well as a variety of networking opportunities and unique wellness experiences. Registration for BOLD 2019 is now open and tickets are limited; learn more at www.mindbodybold.com.

About MINDBODY
MINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

# # #

©2019 MINDBODY, Inc. All rights reserved. MINDBODY, BOLD, FitMetrix, Frederick, the Enso logo, the Booker logo and Connecting the World to Wellness and Beauty are trademarks or registered trademarks of MINDBODY, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Disclaimer

MindBody Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 17:32:05 UTC
