MindMeet : Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019

02/21/2019 | 02:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMeet has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's world.

MindMeet is a revolutionary online platform that empowers users to share their expertise while supporting the social causes they care about. "Our mission is to mobilize human knowledge and fuel social good," said MindMeet's CEO Chinedu Echeruo, serial entrepreneur and founder of HopStop. MindMeet has transformed those vague "pick your brain over coffee" meet-ups into streamlined virtual meetings, thus facilitating a truly accessible, global exchange of ideas. Meeting fees are directed to the expert's favorite charity of choice, which means these conversations not only fuel their participants—they fuel the greater social good as well.

"We believe in the transformational power of receiving the right advice at the right time from the right person," said MindMeet's co-founder Pamela Abalu. "A journey that would usually take you a year gets shorter because you've spoken to someone who's taken that same journey. That's the power of MindMeet—bringing minds together to change the world."

To start your own journey on MindMeet, visit www.mindmeet.us

ABOUT MINDMEET
Fundraise for social good by sharing your expertise. MindMeet is a platform that makes it easy for people to give and get expert advice for social good. It's a fun and effective tool for professionals to share their unique expertise and personal journeys with their social network while raising money for their favorite charitable cause. MindMeets are exciting 15-minute video chat experiences where the fee is set by the advice-giver and paid by the advice-seeker. For press inquiries, visit https://www.mindmeet.us/media or email media@mindmeet.us 

ABOUT THE FAST COMPANY MOST INNOVATIVE COMPANIES ISSUE
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. This year, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 26th.

Media Contact:
Tyler Braswell
media@mindmeet.us 
(917) 913-7337

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmeet-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-for-2019-300799943.html

SOURCE MindMeet


© PRNewswire 2019
