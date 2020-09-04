Mindbreeze : InSpire Receives KMWorld 2020 Trend-Setting Product Designation

AI and Knowledge Management Leader Delivers Crucial Insights Across the Enterprise

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, has received recognition for Mindbreeze InSpire in KMWorld’s 2020 Trend-Setting Products listing. The annual list, compiled by editors, experts, analysts and users, recognizes solutions that help organizations achieve their knowledge management objectives and enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries.

Mindbreeze InSpire combines conventional search technologies with the most advanced artificial intelligence to analyze massive amounts of information from connected data sources. It highlights complex correlations, delivering actionable insights to employees across the enterprise, while maintaining the most stringent security standards. More than 2,000 of the world’s largest companies use Mindbreeze InSpire to reach their desired business outcomes.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by KMWorld as a trend-setting product of the year,” said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO at Mindbreeze. “As a leader in knowledge management, Mindbreeze understands the value of bringing meaning to data to help departments and functions across the enterprises achieve the results they seek. Mindbreeze InSpire enables that with its insight engine that combines machine learning, natural language processing, and AI-based search in a service (appliance or cloud) that is both easy to implement and use.”

“It is more important than ever for organizations and individuals to work well together, while efficiently supporting and communicating with customers and partners. Knowledge management and information insights are essential to making that happen, particularly in today’s decentralized workplaces," said Tom Hogan, group publisher at KMWorld. “Transforming data into knowledge so people can make critical decisions creates significant impact."

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. We inform more than 11,000 print subscribers about the components and processes — and related success stories — that together offer solutions for improving your business performance.

About Mindbreeze

Based in Chicago, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

