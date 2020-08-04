Mindleap Health™ Expands its Digital Mental Health Programs for Addiction, Psychedelic Integration and Holistic Wellness

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group™ (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) ("Mydecine"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Mindleap Health ™ (“Mindleap” or the “Company”) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is expanding it’s digital therapeutic offerings by adding three additional programs to its platform.



Mindleap™ is working towards contributing to the evolution of mental health and enabling the mass adoption of mental health treatments across the world. In order to expand access to world-class mental health solutions, Mindleap is developing new “30-day transformation” programs that will be offered as in-app purchases on the platform this fall.

The new offerings will include comprehensive addiction, psychedelic integration, and holistic wellness programs designed to empower users to improve their wellbeing. The ability to track progress, encourage consistency through gamification will provide additional value to Mindleap users.

The Addiction Recovery Program will be led by Dr. Rick Barnett , a clinical psychologist and an alcohol and drug counselor in independent practice. Dr. Barnett has worked on the frontlines of addiction treatment for over 20 years with a variety of populations in diverse settings. He is an expert in addictive disorders and treatment, working every day to help clients change and improve their lives. Dr. Barnett has a unique ability to blend multiple approaches in meaningful ways to address and recover from numerous types of addictive behaviors (alcohol, drugs, food, sex, nicotine, gambling).

Equipped with advanced education and training in psychopharmacology, Dr. Barnett has served in numerous leadership roles both locally and nationally related to addiction, mental health, and health care reform. He is also the founder of the Center for Addiction Recognition Treatment Education and Recovery (CARTER, Inc), a 501c3 private non-profit organization dedicated to the art and science of achieving lifelong freedom from addiction. The goal of CARTER, Inc. is to transform addiction into enduring health and well-being, a value which has become the cornerstone to his Mindleap program.

The Psychedelic Integration program will be led by Dr. Danielle Wise who brings over 20 years of experience as a psychotherapist and coach, utilizing myriad techniques with a unique specialization on psychedelic integration. Dr. Wise’s clinical focus is primarily centered on relational trauma, combining depth and somatic psychology, neuroscience, and psychedelic research.

Dr. Wise has completed the Psychedelic Research and Training Institute’s (PRATI) comprehensive Ketamine and Psychedelic Medicine Training, which provides practical tools for eliciting transformational sessions and holistic and integrative tools for mental health support.

An avid decriminalization advocate, she is part of the Denver psilocybin decriminalization initiative and the founder of Women’s Leadership in Psychedelics with the Nowak Society, a non profit that provides education, training, and community building around right relationship with psychedelics and psychopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Wise also serves on the advisory board of Unlimited Sciences a psychedelic research non-profit combining data and lived experiences to serve the community, educate the public, and inform policies. Her 30-day program will offer an embodied integration journey with self care practices and contemplations that will assist users in achieving personal transformation for lifelong wholeness making.

The Holistic Wellness program will be led by Jeremy Hoffman who is an experienced spiritual leader that uses innovative modalities including energy clearing, activations, meditation, breathwork to support his clients in achieving harmony of the mind, body and spirit.

Hoffman is renowned internationally for his holistic wellness coaching, and currently works with C-Suite level executives and business leaders to assist them in achieving spiritual balance and fulfillment in their lives. Cultivating the steps that allow people to operate in life with an upgraded mindset and perspective, Hoffman will be sharing his insights on physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health in his Mindleap program.

Mindleap’s founder Nikolai Vassev commented: “Our focus is on creating real solutions for the mental health crisis and these new offerings will allow Mindleap to have international reach and affect more lives during these times of crisis. The pandemic has left people depressed, isolated and support is needed now more than ever.”

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a publicly traded life sciences parent company dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine’s experienced cross functional teams have the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, import/export, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and distribution. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is positioned at the forefront of psychedelic medicine naturally derived from fungi, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ retail mushroom vitality products. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences, Mindleap Health, and NeuroPharm focus on providing innovative and effective options that can provide millions of people with a healthier quality of life.

About Mindleap Health Inc.

Mindleap is developing an advanced digital health platform that will provide support for people that are looking to achieve personal transformations and overcome mental health challenges. Mindleap is the only digital health platform that combines telehealth with mood, emotion and habit tracking. This is a paradigm shift to conventional mental health as Mindleap personalized support and users have the tools needed to track their progress and take control of their mental health.

