Mindray Signs Patient Safety Movement's Open Data Pledge & Becomes 90th Company to Join to Improve Patient Safety

The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) announced today that the
global medical device developer and manufacturer Mindray
has become the 90th company to sign the PSMF’s Open Data
Pledge, demonstrating its commitment to improving patient safety through
data sharing.
“We are excited to have Mindray join the Patient Safety Movement,” said
Joe Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement
Foundation. “Just 7 years ago, we started with 9 companies and now it’s
up to 90 companies. Through the commitments of these 90 companies, the
patient data superhighway is becoming reality and developers can create
predictive algorithm and decision support tools to help clinicians save
lives. We thank Mindray for agreeing to make the pledge to share their
data with whomever can use it to improve patient safety.”
“We are grateful to the Patient Safety Movement in creating a path to
zero preventable deaths for our industry. Developing innovative
solutions that positively impact patient outcomes has always been at the
core of Mindray’s own pledge to put patient safety first,” said Li
Xinsheng, General Manager of Mindray PMLS Business Unit. “We will work
closely with the Patient Safety Movement to do our part in helping to
end the global crisis of preventable harm and death in hospitals.”
Mindray was founded in 1991 in China. The company is a leading global
developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices whose mission
is to deliver high-quality, richly featured medical products making
healthcare more accessible and affordable around the world. Mindray
provides solutions in three core businesses: Patient Monitoring and Life
Support, Medical Imaging, and In-Vitro Diagnostics. Their line of
ultrasound equipment includes B/W ultrasound systems, color ultrasound
systems, portable systems and probes.
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation encourages healthcare technology
companies to share the data that their products are purchased for,
subject to applicable patient privacy laws. They do so without
disclosing any proprietary algorithms or protected data. Companies that
sign the PSMF’s Open Data Pledge allow access to the data generated by
their medical devices to anyone who can make use of it to improve
patient safety, including researchers and software engineers. The data
helps advance the development of predictive algorithms that can alert
clinicians and patients to dangerous trends and potentially trigger
life-saving early interventions. To date, the following companies have
pledged to share their data: https://patientsafetymovement.org/partners/open-data-pledges/view-all-open-data-pledges/.
For more information about the Patient Safety Movement Foundation or to
make a pledge, please visit: https://patientsafetymovement.org/partners/open-data-pledges/open-data-pledges-faqs/.
About The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 4.8
million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient
Safety Movement Foundation is a global non-profit which creates free
tools for patients and hospitals. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics,
Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of
preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety will require a
collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients,
healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government,
employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation
works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable
solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World
Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit. The Summit brings together
some of the world’s best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new
ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact
solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient
Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the
data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make
commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the
Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward ZERO preventable
deaths. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.
