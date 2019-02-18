Mindseeker Hires Len Ponessi as Business Development Executive for the Healthcare Services Division

Mindseeker, Inc., a global professional services and consulting firm,
announced today that it has hired Len Ponessi, RHIA, as Business
Development Executive for its Healthcare Services division.
Len will be responsible for expanding Mindseeker’s Healthcare Services
practice, which includes an array of revenue cycle services including,
Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) and Case Management consulting
and staffing, Medical Coding, and Revenue and Compliance Auditing to top
health care delivery organizations in the U.S. and Internationally.
“Len has a proven track record within Healthcare revenue cycle sales and
brings to Mindseeker a wealth of CDI, Coding and Case Management
knowledge. He has been a very successful business development and
customer relationship executive. I am excited to have Len join our
Healthcare Services team and look forward to his success,” said Chris
Dobson, President of Mindseeker.
Mr. Ponessi is a recognized Health Information Management (HIM), CDI,
Case Management and Coding technology and services expert. He has
consistently delivered a portfolio of solutions to clients in the
healthcare revenue cycle sector coupled with outstanding customer
service through various health care technology and services vendors.
“Mindseeker has a tremendous commitment to healthcare services
solutions. They have great clients, great people, and a great track
record of success in all the markets they serve. I am very excited to
represent Mindseeker and I look forward to providing solutions to our
clients that will meet and/or exceed their expectations,” said Ponessi.
Randy Baker, Healthcare Services President, said, “As Mindseeker’s
healthcare footprint continues to expand so does the need for
exceptional talent and that’s why we are delighted to add Len, a
certified registered health information administrator (RHIA), with more
than 20 years of health care experience to our team.”
About Mindseeker, Inc.
Mindseeker is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and provides
professional services in Technology, Revenue Cycle, Risk & Compliance,
Disputes Advisory and Talent Acquisition to public and private sector
organizations around the globe. Since our founding in 2000, Mindseeker’s
client list includes government agencies, Fortune 500 companies,
academic medical centers, health systems, and physician groups.
Additional information may be found at www.mindseeker.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005285/en/