Mindseeker Hires Len Ponessi as Business Development Executive for the Healthcare Services Division

02/18/2019 | 11:08am EST

Mindseeker, Inc., a global professional services and consulting firm, announced today that it has hired Len Ponessi, RHIA, as Business Development Executive for its Healthcare Services division.

Len will be responsible for expanding Mindseeker’s Healthcare Services practice, which includes an array of revenue cycle services including, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) and Case Management consulting and staffing, Medical Coding, and Revenue and Compliance Auditing to top health care delivery organizations in the U.S. and Internationally.

“Len has a proven track record within Healthcare revenue cycle sales and brings to Mindseeker a wealth of CDI, Coding and Case Management knowledge. He has been a very successful business development and customer relationship executive. I am excited to have Len join our Healthcare Services team and look forward to his success,” said Chris Dobson, President of Mindseeker.

Mr. Ponessi is a recognized Health Information Management (HIM), CDI, Case Management and Coding technology and services expert. He has consistently delivered a portfolio of solutions to clients in the healthcare revenue cycle sector coupled with outstanding customer service through various health care technology and services vendors.

“Mindseeker has a tremendous commitment to healthcare services solutions. They have great clients, great people, and a great track record of success in all the markets they serve. I am very excited to represent Mindseeker and I look forward to providing solutions to our clients that will meet and/or exceed their expectations,” said Ponessi.

Randy Baker, Healthcare Services President, said, “As Mindseeker’s healthcare footprint continues to expand so does the need for exceptional talent and that’s why we are delighted to add Len, a certified registered health information administrator (RHIA), with more than 20 years of health care experience to our team.”

About Mindseeker, Inc.

Mindseeker is a certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and provides professional services in Technology, Revenue Cycle, Risk & Compliance, Disputes Advisory and Talent Acquisition to public and private sector organizations around the globe. Since our founding in 2000, Mindseeker’s client list includes government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, academic medical centers, health systems, and physician groups. Additional information may be found at www.mindseeker.com.


© Business Wire 2019
