Mindset Pharma Synthesizes Second Generation Medicinal Psychedelic Compounds

05/06/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Mindset Pharma ("Mindset"), a leading drug discovery business focused on developing next-generation psychedelic medicines, announced today that it has successfully synthesized approximately one-quarter of the target compounds identified in its previously filed patent applications, with another quarter of the compounds in late stages of synthesis. Within two months, Mindset expects to complete the synthesis of its additional target compounds that it will then lead through its pre-clinical screening process.

The synthesized compounds are derived from a set of novel compound structures designed by the Mindset scientific team to create pharmaceutically superior next-generation psychedelic drugs to treat a range of neuropsychiatric indications with unmet need.

Mindset CEO James Lanthier commented: "Synthesizing patentable, next-generation compounds is a critical step in our pre-clinical work as we make progress towards identifying a lead compound for later-stage testing and clinical trials and maintaining our first-to-file advantage. We anticipate completing pre-clinical work on our initial drug candidates before the end of the year. We believe that next-generation psychedelic medicines that are pharmacologically optimized and patent-protected will be the future of this market.

Additionally, our scientific team sees tremendous opportunities for both composition of matter as well as process innovations in the psychedelic arena, and we will simultaneously pursue these opportunities to expand Mindset's IP library."

For more information please contact

James Lanthier
CEO
jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com

Jason Atkinson
VP Corporate Development
jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com

About Mindset:

Mindset Pharma is a drug discovery business, based in Toronto, Canada, focused on creating novel and patentable psychedelic compounds for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and domain experts in drug development and medicinal chemistry, Mindset is assembling a proprietary library of transformative psychedelic intellectual property designed to address chronic neuropsychiatric disorders efficiently and safely.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55447


© Newsfilecorp 2020
