Mindwell Introduces Artificially Intelligent Meditation

Meditation app builds first neuroscience-based prediction engine that leverages AI to make smart recommendations enabling users to more effectively achieve desired mood state

Monclarity—the mind, body, and soul technology company—announced today that meditation app Mindwell is launching Artificial Intelligence into their predictive mood engine. The Mindwell app helps users record their current mental state, as well as how they feel after each mindfulness session. Additionally, through Mindwell’s MoodShift™ feature, practitioners not only mark how they currently feel, but also select their target mood—focused, relaxed, or even energized. By leveraging individual and community demographic and psychographic information, Mindwell is the first meditation app that combines Artificial Intelligence and neuroscience-based techniques to more accurately predict which meditative experiences will help users achieve their desired mood outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005380/en/

Mindwell: Artificial Intelligence for Personal Meditation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mindwell is the first meditation app that combines the science of ancient tones and proprietary algorithms to deliver the best curated meditations to achieve a desired mood state. By blending isochronic tones, solfeggio frequencies, and spoken guidance, the app is able to deliver a collection of over 350 unique tracks including a section devoted to sleep and Auto Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), resulting in a rich universe of meditations to help individuals with their creativity, focus, and mindfulness. The Mindwell app is available for download here: https://mindwell.app.link/fNl8y5yqCX

Mindwell created an extensive library of guides that can apply to any emotional state; with series ranging from the journey of childbirth and dealing with difficult situations, to relationships and personal growth. Through Mindwell’s interactive MoodShift™ feature, the user chooses their own desired mood outcome. They input their current state of mind on a mood grid and how they wish to feel going forward. In addition to cataloging individual profiles, Mindwell’s AI creates community cohorts on aggregated mood data based demographics, such as age and population, as well as complex psychographic information including mindsets, values, and attitudes. Mindwell also records environmental factors such as time of day, weather, time of year, and even political events like elections. These collective facets form the tapestry of Mindwell’s predictive AI engine while the algorithm learns how to assess the emotional state of the individual, how different emotions are interconnected, and the long-term impact of guided programming on mental well-being. These collective factors are taken into account to deploy the most personalized meditations for best user results.

The free version of the app provides MoodShift at no cost along with a personalized daily meditation, 7 days of basic meditations, S.O.S., the first meditation in every category, and a preview of every track within the app. Early adopters can access all content at an introductory rate of $49.99 annually. Mindwell is now available on the App Store and Google Play with other platforms launching soon. For more information, please visit: https://www.mindwell.live/

About Monclarity

Monclarity is a unique marriage of technology, creativity, and neuroscience. The Monclarity team is the creator of numerous titles including Brainwell, a brain workout app that trains memory, attention, problem solving, language, and visual skills. Power Your Mind, Challenge Your Brain, Enhance Your Life. Monclarity is headquartered in Burlingame, CA. Monclarity CEO Anatoly Tikhman has more than 20 years of experience developing and marketing innovative consumer software in areas including speech recognition, biometrics, lossless data compression, and more. Mr. Tikhman’s ventures have been acquired by public companies including Microsoft, Quarterdeck, Symantec, and Vasco.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005380/en/