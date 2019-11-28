Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Miner Tharisa's profits dive 83% as output declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:36am EST

Miner Tharisa Plc reported a nearly 83% plunge in its annual pretax profit on Thursday, as production of platinum group metals and chrome concentrates fell.

The miner last week warned of lower full-year earnings and said it missed its production outlook for the year, with overall platinum group metals production down 8.2% and a reduction of 11% in chrome concentrate output.

"2019 saw curtailed production at the Tharisa mine, as we embedded our owner miner approach at the asset and redesigned the mining operation," Chief Executive Officer Phoevos Pouroulis said.

Tharisa, which owns and operates a large scale open pit platinum and chrome mine in the North West province of South Africa, said pretax profit fell to $11.2 million for the year ended Sept. 30, from $65.0 million a year earlier.

The company also said it would pay a final dividend of 0.25 cent per share, compared to 5 cents per share it declared in 2018.

The company is also investing in increasing platinum and chrome output at the Tharisa mine, as it bets on continued consumption, despite expectations of reduced auto-sector demand.

The platinum group metals miner is also expanding into Zimbabwe with a drilling programme that could deliver results early next year and develop the company's exposure to battery minerals.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
THARISA PLC -2.00% 14.7 End-of-day quote.-29.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aIndia's economy seen growing at 4.7% in September quarter
RE
04:40aIndonesia sees B30 biodiesel programme reducing fossil fuel use by 165,000 bpd
RE
04:36aMiner Tharisa's profits dive 83% as output declines
RE
04:34aShopping rivals urge EU to act against Google for allegedly favouring own service
RE
04:34aNissan to roll out high-tech production system amid pressure to cut costs
RE
04:30aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
04:29aChina's factory activity seen contracting for seventh month on trade pressure - Reuters poll
RE
04:28aWorld stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again
RE
04:21aALEXANDER NOVAK : No decision yet on whether to exclude Russia's condensate from output measurement - Novak
RE
04:19aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
4CYBG : CYBG : Virgin Money UK posts lower annual profit, cancels dividend
5JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group