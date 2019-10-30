Minera IRL : Arbitration Panel Rejects COFIDE's Request To Modify Final Award

Arbitration Panel Rejects COFIDE's Request

To Modify Final Award

LIMA, PERU -( GlobeNewswire - October 30, 2019): Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company") (BVL:MIRL; CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce that the Court of Arbitration presiding over the Company's dispute with Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo ("COFIDE") has issued a Decision rejecting COFIDE's request to modify the Final Award that was originally issued by the Arbitration Panel. The Decision confirms the terms of the Final Award, which were described in detail in the Company's press release of September 16, 2019.

COFIDE has the right to apply for annulment of the Final Award based on due process and formality grounds within 20 business days.

