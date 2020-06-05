Minera IRL Comments on Trading Activity at Request of IIROC
0
06/05/2020 | 02:22pm EDT
LIMA, Peru, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL), has been asked by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on the recent increase in the trading volume and price of the Company’s common shares. The Company is not aware of any material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
The Company continues to pursue settlement discussions with Corporación Financiera de Desarollo S.A. (“COFIDE”), which have experienced temporary delays due to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
