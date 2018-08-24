Log in
Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Co. : Has Been Accepted onto the OTCQB

08/24/2018 | 12:09am CEST

Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Co. (OTCQB:MMMM) is pleased to announce its acceptance onto the OTCQB. This represents a major milestone achievement and demonstrates the remarkable progress made by the new management team. When asked to comment, Sheldon Karasik, the CEO, stated: “I am extraordinarily pleased that in the less than one year that I have been at the helm, we have become SEC compliant, fully reporting and virtually debt free. These achievements have been aptly rewarded; the stock price has more than doubled, liquidity is growing and we are off the Pink Sheets.”

These accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. Several investment firms have expressed interest in the Company.

In addition, Mineral Mountain has recently staked forty seven claims adjacent to its leased property in Wyoming.


© Business Wire 2018
