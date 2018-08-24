Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Co. : Has Been Accepted onto the OTCQB

Mineral Mountain Mining & Milling Co. (OTCQB:MMMM) is pleased to
announce its acceptance onto the OTCQB. This represents a major
milestone achievement and demonstrates the remarkable progress made by
the new management team. When asked to comment, Sheldon Karasik, the
CEO, stated: “I am extraordinarily pleased that in the less than one
year that I have been at the helm, we have become SEC compliant, fully
reporting and virtually debt free. These achievements have been aptly
rewarded; the stock price has more than doubled, liquidity is growing
and we are off the Pink Sheets.”
These accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. Several investment firms
have expressed interest in the Company.
In addition, Mineral Mountain has recently staked forty seven claims
adjacent to its leased property in Wyoming.
