Minerals firm K+S cuts profit forecast on lower production

The production cut, due to maintenance at its German plants, amounts to 200,000 tonnes and follows one announced in September of 300,000 tonnes due to weak demand for potash, which is used to fertilise crops.

The world's largest producer of salt for food and de-icing said it now expected 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 650 million euros (£560 million).

The two production cuts together resulted in a total cut in its full-year EBITDA guidance of 130 million euros from a previous estimate of 730-830 million euros.

Third-quarter EBITDA rose to 81 million euros, above a consensus forecast provided by the company of 78.4 million.

K+S said revenues rose 8% to 905 million euros, beating the consensus forecast of 866.7 million euros.

