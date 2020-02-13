Miniature Ruggedized EN01 Intelligent Edge Computer from Shuttle Computer Group

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its EN01 Edge Computer, a miniature-sized intelligent platform designed for data-intensive, extreme environments like those in industry automation, transportation, and communications sectors. Its passive thermal cooling system allows for a high temperature tolerance, operating between -4°F and 140°F (-20°C and 60°C), perfect for automated, 24/7 applications in factory floor operations, irrigation systems, refineries, highways, robotics, and more.

“Our integration partners have been asking for a customizable, super-small, super-tough computer, and we’re giving them our best,” said Tosh Akhgar, solutions manager, Shuttle Computer Group. “The Edge computer is an optimum option for any industrial application.”

Its teeny dimensions, 3.6(L) x 2.1(W) x 3.5(H) inches, belie its power: The series is available with Intel® Celeron® J3355, Pentium® J4205, or Atom® E3940 SoC processor options. Optimum connectivity means that lots of peripherals can be easily installed, including an SD card reader; two USB 3.2 ports; a LAN port; HDMI 1.4 port; and a micro USB 2.0 port. Users can plug into an existing 12-volt or 19-volt system via its 2-pin commercial power connection or connect using a relay switch.

Each EN01 Edge computer in the series has a built-in 3042 Type B expansion slot that supports a 4G/LTE module, making network connections easier for commercial and AIoT applications in outdoor environments.

An optional LAN port with POE means even greater installation flexibility in two ways: the EN01 Edge can be powered over Ethernet directly, thereby eliminating the need of a traditional power adapter; or utilize secondary accessory for PSE (power sourcing equipment) to directly power peripherals like CCTV security cameras, sensors and scanners. It is also VESA- or DIN-rail mountable in a cabinet, a vehicle, inside a vending machine, or simply mounted behind a display or on a wall. It includes external antenna holes, too.

The Shuttle EN01 also has an optional video function that provides real-time monitoring and capturing with resolution up to FHD 1080p, suitable for surveillance and security applications and UAV/drone systems.

Available through Shuttles B2B Solutions Group, Shuttle Authorized Distributors, online retail outlets, resellers and system integrators, the EN01 Edge computer series comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

