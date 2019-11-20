Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Minifaber S p A : The incomparable precision of the steel l...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:11pm EST

There are many advantages of steel laser cutting: better cutting quality and precision, above all, but not only. We explain to you why steel laser cutting is a convenient process and all the details of our laser cutting service.

Steel laser cutting, compared to traditional cutting, is advantageous from different points of view. This is why, at Minifaber, an entire department is in charge of the sheet metal laser cutting service: thanks to 4 numerically controlled machines (combined punching machines) we can cut sheets up to 1250x2500 mm.

The cuts are clear, precise, just like the sectors that sell high quality products require: electromechanical, medical, home appliances or lighting.

But let's take a look at all the benefits of steel laser cutting one by one.

The advantages of steel laser cutting

The benefits that laser cutting brings to the final result of steel processing concern the quality of the product obtained, its completeness, the versatility of the process and the environmental impact.

Quality

The quality of the cut is better because there is no contact between the machine and the steel sheet. As a result, the cuts are clean, clean, without burrs and the edges are perfectly regular.

Precision

The accuracy is greater, thanks to the very small diameter laser. This means that the laser power is concentrated on a very small area, which makes it extremely effective.

Finish

Cutting the steel with the laser, no further finishing treatments of the piece are necessary, because the result is already excellent.

Versatility

Laser cutting does not only apply to steel: the range of metals that can be treated with the laser also includes non-conductive metals.

Sustainability

Finally, the process of laser cutting of steel does not release waste, so it is also positive from the point of view of environmental sustainability.

Our steel laser cutting service

At Minifaber we laser cut all the most common metals, including steel. Our steel laser cutting service is very flexible: we make both semi-finished and finished and assembled products; not only that, we work on small and large quantities, even staggered in progressive steps.

Steel laser cutting can be a completed process, in its own right, or be part of a more complex process (cutting, bending, etc.). Depending on your needs, our team of designers will be able to offer you the most suitable solution.

Our numeric control machines can process sheets up to 6 mm thick and exploit laser power up to 3.2 kW. In addition, they use punches and dies with standard or special shapes, depending on the final design you wish to obtain.

Want to learn more about our steel laser cutting service?

Contact us: we will provide you with more information.

Disclaimer

Minifaber S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12pYen rises, yuan falls as U.S.-China trade deal this year looks unlikely
RE
08:11pASTELLAS PHARMA : and Welldoc Enter into Strategic Alliance for Digital Therapeutics - Develop and commercialize digital health solutions globally for multiple therapeutic areas, including in Japan for diabetes patients -
PU
08:09pArgentina sends its first shipment of chilled pork to China
RE
08:06pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Telstra to contact customers with slow NBN speeds
PU
08:06pKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3Y
PU
08:04pGoogle to let sites block personalized ads under California privacy law
RE
08:01pRESONANCE HEALTH : New Artificial Intelligence Tool for Automated Assessment of Liver Fat
PU
07:56pCDLHT : Announcement on the Proposed Divestment and Acquisition of Hotels
PU
07:56pQUALYS : The Power and Future of the Qualys Cloud Platform
PU
07:51pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Improving Australia's productivity and consumer welfare
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump considering whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : EXCLUSIVE: LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sou..
5A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group