Minifaber S p A : Who can you rely on to construct blanking moulds?

Do you need custom blanking moulds? We'll explain the best way to construct blanking moulds to help you choose the right partner for your product.

Blanking mould construction is only one of the services that a carpentry workshop can offer; in fact, there are many different types of moulds: drawing, block moulds, progressive, transfer moulds. However, blanking moulds are the most common.

Blanking mould construction must be professional, creating the right clearance between mould and punch; otherwise, the sheets are not correctly blanked creating burrs or conicity and the mould rapidly deteriorates.

Blanking mould construction: how it's done professionally

Blanking moulds are made of plates and tools, meaning the mould and punch. These two move synchronously to hit the sheet at the same time and cleanly blank. Blanking mould construction thus requires that the two tools are perfectly calibrated because if the difference between mould and punch dimensions does not guarantee optimal motion between the two parts, the finished component will be full of imperfections; what's more, the mould will wear prematurely due to abnormal friction between the two parts.

Furthermore, the two tools must be made of durable and scratch and compression resistant material with a low friction coefficient.

Blanking mould construction: clearance between the mould and punch

Specifically, care must be taken in constructing blanking moulds to avoid creating clearance:

Neither too low , because too small a space between the two parts would cause constant friction between them and premature wear, producing parts with irregular and sharp edges.

, because too small a space between the two parts would cause constant friction between them and premature wear, producing parts with irregular and sharp edges. Nor too high, because too high a space between the mould and punch causes the sheet edges to bend, curve and create burrs.

Blanking mould construction: computer systems

To construct blanking, drawing moulds and more at Minifaber we can rely on the use of CNC computer systems that interface with the most modern operating systems: precision is millimetric and clearance calibrated to a thousandth between the two parts. Operators trained to use the software constantly check the design and production steps to be able to intervene when needed and guarantee the best result possible.

Design simulates a product draft using CAD/CAM software

simulates a product draft using CAD/CAM software Construction includes plates and other components, continuous with heat treatments (grinding, sharpening, polishing) and ends with part assembly, mould testing and commissioning. All this thanks to a machine fleet made up of 3 electro-erosion machines, 1 micro-drill, 2 work centres, 4 lathes, 3 grinding machines and 3 column drills.

All metal moulds made by Minifaber are certified according to UNI EN ISO 9 001:2008 international standards: additional safety for your production.

Do you need a blanking mould construction partner?