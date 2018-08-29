Log in
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Worldwide Markets, 2025: Featuring Alliance Spine, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, NuVasive, and Aesculap Implant Systems - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 03:50pm CEST

The "Global Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market Analysis 2017 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. The report analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Analysis

4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market by Product

6 Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market by End User

7 Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market by Application

8 Geographical Segmentation

9 Vendor Landscaping

10 Company Profiles

  • Alliance Spine
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Medtronic
  • NuVasive
  • Aesculap Implant Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/csbj3s/minimally?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
