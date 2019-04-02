Log in
Minimizer debuts new trade show booth at MATS

04/02/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

Blooming Prairie, Minn., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-awaited debut of the new Minimizer trade show booth was a smashing success.

0_medium_Minimizertradeshowbooth1.jpg


1_medium_Minimizertradeshowbooth2.jpg


2_medium_HeaderLogo.jpg


End users, media partners, and fellow suppliers stopped by to check it out during the Mid-America Trucking Show March 28-30.

“We’re really excited about this,” Minimizer Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said.  “The feedback has been really positive.  The booth design is certainly unique and stands out in the crowd.”

The booth is broken down into Minimizer’s three truck-specific areas – On The Truck, In The Truck, and Fix The Truck.  The ‘In The Truck’ section includes full seat and mattress displays so customers can test those products.  They can also engage with large tablet-inspired devices that display photos, videos, and information for each of Minimizer product lines.

“We wanted to make sure that people could walk into this booth and get the full Minimizer experience, whether they’re interested in testing a Long Haul Series seat or mattress, or watching videos of the fenders or floor mats,” Hansen said.

A semi-private meeting area is positioned near the rear of the booth, complete with a 44-inch monitor, tables, and chairs.

“We needed a space to meet with fleets, end users, and distributors,” Hansen said.

Nimlok designed and produced the new booth, which can be resized to fit two distinct spaces – a 20-by-30-foot and a 10-by-40-foot.

The 20-by-30 will be used at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week and MATS, while the 10-by-40 will travel to TMC and the Great American Trucking Show.

Attachments 

Steve Hansen
Minimizer
800-248-3855
steve@minimizer.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
