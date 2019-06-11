Minimizing Cost of Operations for an Automobile Company by Improving Inventory Management | SpendEdge's Latest Success Story

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence
solutions, has announced the completion of their inventory
management study for an automobile company.
Project background
The company wanted to minimize production costs by keeping material
costs under control. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through
this engagement are mentioned below.
-
Objective 1: The company wanted to match supply with customers’
demand by improving inventory planning.
-
Objective 2: They also wanted to increase the efficiency of the
production process by ensuring accurate inventory levels.
-
“Improving inventory management in supply chain is critical for
companies to make smart business decisions, improve sales, and fulfil
consumer demands,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.
Key findings and solutions offered
In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading automobile
company – precisely forecasted their product demand, planned
inventory, and developed a contingency plan to address issues such as
unexpected sales spike and cash flow shortfall. The solution offered
helped them to:
-
Control cost of operations by improving inventory visibility and
conducting regular audits.
-
Optimize warehouses by focusing on high-value products as their
financial impact was significant.
-
Outcome: The inventory management solution delivered by the
experts at SpendEdge helped the client to gain detailed insights into
competitive practices and differences in the product strategy. The
analysis enabled them to accurately forecast their product demand and
plan their inventory. The improved inventory management process further
helped the client to segregate products based on the frequency of sales
and initiate cycle counting and spot checking. In addition, solution
provided real-time monetary benefits to the client by reducing the money
spent on slow-moving products.
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
