Minimizing Cost of Operations for an Automobile Company by Improving Inventory Management | SpendEdge's Latest Success Story

06/11/2019 | 11:40am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their inventory management study for an automobile company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005776/en/

Inventory management study for an automobile company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The company wanted to minimize production costs by keeping material costs under control. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to match supply with customers’ demand by improving inventory planning.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to increase the efficiency of the production process by ensuring accurate inventory levels.
  • Looking for more information? Request a free demo and know how we can help you maintain accurate inventory levels by providing real-time information.

Improving inventory management in supply chain is critical for companies to make smart business decisions, improve sales, and fulfil consumer demands,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading automobile company – precisely forecasted their product demand, planned inventory, and developed a contingency plan to address issues such as unexpected sales spike and cash flow shortfall. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Control cost of operations by improving inventory visibility and conducting regular audits.
  • Optimize warehouses by focusing on high-value products as their financial impact was significant.
  • Wondering how improving the inventory management process can help companies to control the cost of operations? Request a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of inventory management solutions.

Outcome: The inventory management solution delivered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to gain detailed insights into competitive practices and differences in the product strategy. The analysis enabled them to accurately forecast their product demand and plan their inventory. The improved inventory management process further helped the client to segregate products based on the frequency of sales and initiate cycle counting and spot checking. In addition, solution provided real-time monetary benefits to the client by reducing the money spent on slow-moving products.

To access the complete case study on how we helped an automobile company to organize warehouse, improve accuracy of inventory orders, and control cost of operations, get in touch with our experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We’re here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
