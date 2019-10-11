Log in
Minimum income scheme 2018: number of supported persons decreased by 5.9% to 289 646

10/11/2019 | 03:06am EDT

Press release: 12.110-176/19

Vienna,2019-10-11 - After the strong annual growth until 2016 and a stagnation in 2017, the number of persons supported by the minimum income scheme ('Mindestsicherung') in 2018 decreased by 18 208 (-5.9%) compared to the previous year. As Statistics Austria further reports, a totalof 289 646 persons were supported. The minimum income scheme comprises benefits to ensure people's means of subsistence and housing needs, and to afford protection in case of sickness, pregnancy and childbirth.

The total expenditure(subsistence, housing needs, protection in case of sickness) in 2018 amounted to €941 million (-€36 million or -3.7% compared to 2017). Corresponding to the number of recipients (63%, annual average), the major part thereof was spent in Vienna (€621 million).

Data on the minimum income are based on information submitted by the Länder according to an informal agreement.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 07:05:07 UTC
