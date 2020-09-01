Log in
Minimum income scheme 2019: number of supported persons decreased by 7.6% to 267 683

09/01/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Press release: 12.312-152/20

Vienna,2020-09-01 - A totalof 267 683 persons were supported by the minimum income scheme ('Mindestsicherung') in 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. After the strong annual growth until 2016 and a stagnation in 2017, the number of supported persons decreased by 21 963 (-7.6%) compared to the previous year. The minimum income scheme comprises benefits to ensure people's means of subsistence and housing needs, and to afford protection in case of sickness, pregnancy and childbirth.

The total expenditure(subsistence, housing needs, protection in case of sickness) in 2019 amounted to €913 million (-28 million or -3.0% compared to 2018). The major part thereof (€607 million) was spent in Vienna. This corresponds with the fact that also most recipients lived in Vienna (64%, annual average).

Data on the minimum income are based on information submitted by the Länder according to an informal agreement.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:14:05 UTC
