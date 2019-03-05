Mining Explosives: Market Research, Mining Explosives Suppliers, Supplier Selection Criteria, Pricing Dynamics, Sourcing and Procurement, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Mining Explosives Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005595/en/
Global Mining Explosives Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
Consumer appliances such as electric vehicles, solar energy units, and
cell phones that are empowered with lithium-ion batteries are becoming
common and are widely used across many the households. Consequently,
this is triggering mining activities to extract lithium, which, in turn,
is creating a substantial requirement for mining explosives at the
sites. Despite the promises of steady category growth, the dynamic
consumption trends and the imposition of stricter regulations will
hinder the category spend momentum across some of the significant
economies. Download
the Free Sample of the mining explosives market research report
here!
The growing preference towards renewable and alternative energy sources
over coal is causing a slump in the mining activities, thereby reducing
category adoption rate in the US. However, the high demand for lithium
from industries like energy, storage and electric vehicles will continue
creating requirements for mining explosives in the US. Abundant natural
reserves of metals and prevalence of favorable regulations are
supporting metal mining activities in South America, thereby driving the
category spend growth in the region. Increasing demand for commodities,
such as uranium and coal, to cater to the demand for energy on a global
scale, is propelling the frequency of mining activities in countries in
APAC.
This mining explosives market research report identifies the potential
challenges and recommends specific procurement strategies to help
minimize the procurement spend. Our reports also offer a comprehensive
overview of the global and regional pricing dynamics, top mining
explosives suppliers, supplier selection criteria, and category
management insights. Such insights will aid procurement teams to
determine the best possible strategies for procuring mining explosives
at cost-effective rates. Not what you are looking for? Request
for free customization.
“Buyers are advised to partner with mining explosives suppliers that
have adopted backward integration for raw materials such as ammonium
nitrate,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “This
will aid in tackling the fluctuating prices of the raw materials,”
added Anil.
This mining explosives market research report has highlighted the
following factors to play a critical role in influencing category spend.
They include:
-
Demand from APAC and South America is likely to rise significantly
during the forecast period
-
Engaging with suppliers that provide technical consultation will
reduce category spend
-
Get
the full market research report to know more about the
complete scope of this report
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and get
the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the chemicals
category offer information on critical cost drivers, pricing dynamics,
and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant
cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on
supplier selection criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish
better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management
insights and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Mining explosives
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our market research
reports? Download
a FREE sample
Category management enablers
-
Pricing dynamics
-
Category enablers
-
Want customized information from our mining explosives sourcing and
procurement report? Get
in touch
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
To view this the complete table of contents for the market research
report, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation
landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the
click of a button. Start
your 7-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005595/en/