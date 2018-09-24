Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minio Receives the Rising Star Partner Award by Pivotal for 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

Minio Inc., a leading provider of private cloud storage software receives Pivotal 2018 Partner Award under the ‘Rising Star’ category.

The Minio object storage solution enables Pivotal Cloud Foundry(PCF) customers to build portable multi-cloud applications and data services. Pivotal’s Rising Star award recognizes new partners who launched a compelling product that has been well received by both Pivotal customers and the market. Pivotal presented this award to Minio, Inc. at the SpringOne Platform conference in Washington D.C.

“Minio's S3 compatible storage solution helps Pivotal customers to add a portable object store directly to their Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform, so they’re not anchored to a single cloud provider or immutable storage options,” said Nima Badiey, Head of Technology Ecosystem at Pivotal Software, Inc.

“Pivotal Cloud Foundry has blurred the lines between public and private clouds. It is like the Java virtual machine for cloud-native applications,” according to Garima Kapoor, Co-founder & COO at Minio, Inc. “Enterprise applications are now easier to build, deploy and operate at scale independent of the underlying infrastructure. Minio further extends these capabilities to the storage subsystem making the whole application infrastructure portable.”

Minio is an Amazon S3 compatible cloud storage service for applications. It is most commonly used for storing application data and software artifacts. Minio uses strong erasure code and encryption features to protect the data. It also supports enterprise-grade features like replication to the cloud, high-availability, and non-destructive upgrades. The software is available to PCF users as a BOSH package, PCF Tile, and Kubernetes Helm Chart.

About Minio

Minio, Inc. was founded in Nov 2014 to provide a private cloud storage software alternative to the public cloud. The company is also behind the popular open source cloud storage software “Minio”, used by millions across the globe. Minio, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and backed by leading venture capital firms and industry leaders.

Additional information is available at:

https://minio.io

https://pivotal.io/platform/services-marketplace/data-management/minio


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00pETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS : The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants honors Ethan Allen’s Farooq Kathwari
AQ
11:00pCENTURYLINK : CFO Sunit Patel Leaving to Join T-Mobile US --Update
DJ
10:59pGlobal stock markets fall on trade war pessimism; oil rallies
RE
10:59pDANAOS : Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2018
PU
10:59pCME GROUP : Announces Copper Options Daily Trading Volume Record
PR
10:58pTESLA : is making its own car carriers
RE
10:58pAPPLE : Why did Apple buy Shazam? Here are five potential (and particularly good) reasons
AQ
10:58pReorganization Between Roan Holdings, LLC and Linn Energy, Inc. Completed to Form New Publicly Traded Pure-Play Company, Roan Resources, Inc.
BU
10:57pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:56pKey Energy Services, Inc. Proposes Combination with Basic Energy Services, Inc. in an All-Stock Transaction
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets fall on trade war pessimism; oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold for $6.5 billion in all-st..
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : MICHAEL KORS SET TO SNAP UP ITALY'S VERSACE: sources
5Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.