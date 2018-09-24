Minio Receives the Rising Star Partner Award by Pivotal for 2018

Minio Inc., a leading provider of private cloud storage software receives Pivotal 2018 Partner Award under the ‘Rising Star’ category.

The Minio object storage solution enables Pivotal Cloud FoundryⓇ (PCF) customers to build portable multi-cloud applications and data services. Pivotal’s Rising Star award recognizes new partners who launched a compelling product that has been well received by both Pivotal customers and the market. Pivotal presented this award to Minio, Inc. at the SpringOne Platform conference in Washington D.C.

“Minio's S3 compatible storage solution helps Pivotal customers to add a portable object store directly to their Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform, so they’re not anchored to a single cloud provider or immutable storage options,” said Nima Badiey, Head of Technology Ecosystem at Pivotal Software, Inc.

“Pivotal Cloud Foundry has blurred the lines between public and private clouds. It is like the Java virtual machine for cloud-native applications,” according to Garima Kapoor, Co-founder & COO at Minio, Inc. “Enterprise applications are now easier to build, deploy and operate at scale independent of the underlying infrastructure. Minio further extends these capabilities to the storage subsystem making the whole application infrastructure portable.”

Minio is an Amazon S3 compatible cloud storage service for applications. It is most commonly used for storing application data and software artifacts. Minio uses strong erasure code and encryption features to protect the data. It also supports enterprise-grade features like replication to the cloud, high-availability, and non-destructive upgrades. The software is available to PCF users as a BOSH package, PCF Tile, and Kubernetes Helm Chart.

About Minio

Minio, Inc. was founded in Nov 2014 to provide a private cloud storage software alternative to the public cloud. The company is also behind the popular open source cloud storage software “Minio”, used by millions across the globe. Minio, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and backed by leading venture capital firms and industry leaders.

Additional information is available at:

https://minio.io

https://pivotal.io/platform/services-marketplace/data-management/minio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005328/en/