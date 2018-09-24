Minio Receives the Rising Star Partner Award by Pivotal for 2018

Minio Inc., a leading provider of private cloud storage software
receives Pivotal 2018 Partner Award under the ‘Rising Star’ category.
The Minio object storage solution enables Pivotal Cloud FoundryⓇ (PCF)
customers to build portable multi-cloud applications and data services.
Pivotal’s Rising Star award recognizes new partners who launched a
compelling product that has been well received by both Pivotal customers
and the market. Pivotal presented this award to Minio, Inc. at the
SpringOne Platform conference in Washington D.C.
“Minio's S3 compatible storage solution helps Pivotal customers to add a
portable object store directly to their Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform,
so they’re not anchored to a single cloud provider or immutable storage
options,” said Nima Badiey, Head of Technology Ecosystem at Pivotal
Software, Inc.
“Pivotal Cloud Foundry has blurred the lines between public and private
clouds. It is like the Java virtual machine for cloud-native
applications,” according to Garima Kapoor, Co-founder & COO at Minio,
Inc. “Enterprise applications are now easier to build, deploy and
operate at scale independent of the underlying infrastructure. Minio
further extends these capabilities to the storage subsystem making the
whole application infrastructure portable.”
Minio is an Amazon S3 compatible cloud storage service for applications.
It is most commonly used for storing application data and software
artifacts. Minio uses strong erasure code and encryption features to
protect the data. It also supports enterprise-grade features like
replication to the cloud, high-availability, and non-destructive
upgrades. The software is available to PCF users as a BOSH package, PCF
Tile, and Kubernetes Helm Chart.
About Minio
Minio, Inc. was founded in Nov 2014 to provide a private cloud storage
software alternative to the public cloud. The company is also behind the
popular open source cloud storage software “Minio”, used by millions
across the globe. Minio, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California
and backed by leading venture capital firms and industry leaders.
Additional information is available at:
https://minio.io
https://pivotal.io/platform/services-marketplace/data-management/minio
