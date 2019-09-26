Log in
Minister Al-Kaabi: Qatar is reinforcing its position as the world's leading LNG producer

09/26/2019 | 09:23am EDT

His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, reiterated Qatar's commitment to its global reputation as a safe, trustworthy, and reliable LNG producer at all times and under all circumstances.

In a keynote speech at the opening of the 8th LNG Producer-Consumer Conference in Tokyo, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said Qatar was collaborating with many countries around the world to ensure the security of their energy supplies and the sustainability of their economic growth. "We are also working with customers, industry players, and stakeholders for a sustainable, affordable and secure energy supply for all. Most importantly, we are providing a sustainable energy solution to environmental and climate change concerns, and responding to widespread global moves towards cleaner and more cost effective fuels," he said.

Mr. Al-Kaabi drew attention to unprecedented recurrent climatic conditions, including mean temperatures, turbulent seasonal cycles and extreme events. He said, "This is why we believe it is time to take another look at natural gas and the number of advantages it has to make it a pivotal element in any strategy to tackle environmental challenges. It is versatile, flexible, economic, and clean. No other energy source can boast the combination of all these four qualities."

His Excellency highlighted Qatar's efforts to reinforce its position as the world's leading LNG producer, which include the North Field Expansion Project to increase Qatar's LNG production capacity to 110 million tons per annum by 2024, and a major ship-building campaign to build up to 100 LNG carriers over the next decade.

His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said, "The LNG industry is very dynamic and invigorated, and it connects all corners of the world through hundreds of trade routes, and LNG receiving and regasification terminals. We, in Qatar, are doing our part to keep this momentum moving forward for the benefit of our partner countries and their peoples."

The Minister pointed out that while Japan was celebrating 50 years since the arrival of its first ever LNG cargo, Qatargas has successfully delivered the 3,000th LNG cargo JERA's Kawagoe Terminal.

"I am confident that together we can seize the opportunity of this gathering as an ideal platform to create greater cooperation and collaboration for the benefit of not just producers and consumers, but also all the stakeholders across the wide spectrum of our industry," His Excellency concluded.

The LNG Producer-Consumer Conference is a global annual dialogue, launched in 2012, and organized by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Asia Pacific Energy Research Centre. It provides ministers, heads of international organizations, corporate executives, and other stakeholders with a venue to share the latest trends in the global LNG market and discussing opportunities and challenges with a view to its development.

QP - Qatar Petroleum published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 13:22:00 UTC
