Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Bheki Cele releases crime statistics for first quarter of 2020/21, 14 Aug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:33pm EDT

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday 14 August, 2020 present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1st of April to end of June 2020.

These statistics will show the crime levels during the time when the country was placed under Lockdown Level 5, 4 and 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday 14 August 2020
Time: 14h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Satellite Amos7 @ 4 West

Downlink 12649.5 Mhz V

Symbol Rate 2.7 MSym/s

Modulation 8PSK

Video HD H.264 @ 4.2.0

Enquiries:
Lirandzu Themba
Police Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 082 604 9080

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo
SAPS National Commissioner Spokesperson
Cell: 082 567 4153

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 19:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pManganese X Announces Update to Private Placement Financing
NE
03:49pAuction Sale of Inventory and Intellectual Property – Coldwater Direct
BU
03:48pSERVICE CORP INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pNOODLES & COMPANY : Brings Back Laughter And Live Entertainment With Virtual Improv Shows And A Chance To Win Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese For A Year*
PR
03:46pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds J2 Global, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – JCOM
GL
03:45pAMARILLO BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:44pDesjadon Added to Faculty for Demotech's Florida Property Insurance Webinar
PR
03:44pAzurRx BioPharma CEO Issues Clarifying Statement to Shareholders
GL
03:43pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S A : lança cinco modelos de computadores “tudo em um”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group