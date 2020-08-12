Minister Bheki Cele releases crime statistics for first quarter of 2020/21, 14 Aug

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Friday 14 August, 2020 present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1st of April to end of June 2020.

These statistics will show the crime levels during the time when the country was placed under Lockdown Level 5, 4 and 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Friday 14 August 2020

Time: 14h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Satellite Amos7 @ 4 West

Downlink 12649.5 Mhz V

Symbol Rate 2.7 MSym/s

Modulation 8PSK

Video HD H.264 @ 4.2.0

Enquiries:

Lirandzu Themba

Police Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 604 9080

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo

SAPS National Commissioner Spokesperson

Cell: 082 567 4153