Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Minister Chan Chun Sing: Total Defence is Singapore's Best Response to Evolving Challen..

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 12:37am EST

Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Chan Chun Sing was the Guest-of-Honour at the Total Defence Day Commemoration Event this year, held at The Float @ Marina Bay for the first time. The commemoration event was also attended by Senior Ministers of State for Defence Mr Heng Chee How and Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman as well as officials from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Armed Forces.

In his address, Mr Chan highlighted the significance of Total Defence and how Total Defence keeps Singapore strong amidst the challenges we face today, such as the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) outbreak. He said 'Our strongest defence as a nation is collective defence, when every one of us plays our part. This is the essence of Total Defence.' 'Our collective spirit and resolve over these past weeks have demonstrated that when every one of us plays our part and helps one another, we fear no challenges. Nothing will set us back. Every challenge is an opportunity for us to once again prove our Total Defence in action and our collective will to transcend all challenges. May we all emerge stronger from this all,' added Mr Chan.

Mr Chan and Mr Heng gave out prizes to the top ten designers of the Total Defence Logo Design Competition. The Total Defence logo is revamped for the first time in 35 years, following the inclusion of Digital Defence in 2019, to represent all six pillars - Military, Civil, Economic, Social, Digital, and Psychological Defence. The winner of the competition and designer of the new Total Defence logo, Ms Samantha Alexa Teng Si Min, said that the design reflects Singaporeans' resilience and determination to keep progressing together in an ever-changing world.

Organised annually by MINDEF, the Total Defence Day Commemoration Event included a Weapon Presentation Ceremony for 296 recruits from the Basic Military Training Centre. The recruits received their SAR 21 rifles against the backdrop of Singapore's city skyline, signifying their transition from civilians to soldiers entrusted to bear arms to defend Singapore. '78 years ago on this day - 15 February - was one of the darkest moments in our history. Singapore came under Japanese occupation. Today, we remind ourselves that we must make sure that this never ever happens again, that Singapore will forever remain safe, secure and sovereign,' said Mr Chan.

Total Defence Day marks the day that Singapore fell to the Japanese in 1942 during World War II and is commemorated annually on 15 February. It is a day that reminds us that we ourselves must defend Singapore, and that together we can continue to strengthen our resolve to keep Singapore safe and sovereign. This year, as the nation confronts COVID-19, Singaporeans can rally together through Total Defence, stand united, contain the spread of the disease, and overcome any challenge that comes our way.

Disclaimer

MINDEF - Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 05:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:37aMINISTER CHAN CHUN SING : Total Defence is Singapore's Best Response to Evolving Challen..
PU
12:37aDR NG : ASEAN is a Key Player in Facilitating Stable and Conducive Environment for Resol..
PU
12:07aDMA Whistle Blower Policy
PU
12:07aDYNASTY RESOURCES : DMA Alternative Director
PU
02/14DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Embrace CNG as petrol alternative, DPR advises motorists
PU
02/14MEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam ranks seventh among countries with highest growth of international tourists
PU
02/14BANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results - 14 February 2020PR
PU
02/14U.S. firm wins reprieve from expanded duties on steel products
RE
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/14INDIA COURT STALLS AMAZON, FLIPKART ANTITRUST PROBES : lawyers
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump Administration to Raise Tariffs on EU Aircraft
2CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED : EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products
3ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : American, United push back 737 MAX return amid new approval delays
5LIVEPERSON, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates LivePerson

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group