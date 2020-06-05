Log in
Minister Dacic: Serbia is ready to resume the dialogue, its condition well-known – lifting of tariffs and reciprocal measures introduced by Pristina

06/05/2020 | 07:31am EDT
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic said in a statement for Blic daily that Belgrade and Pristina were far from renewing the dialogue.

'Serbia is ready to resume the dialogue and our condition is well-known, lifting of tariffs and reciprocal measures introduced by Pristina. They have lifted the tariffs, but also introduced reciprocal measures, which is even worse. In practice, this means that all paperwork is supposed to be filed under the name of the Republic of Kosovo which has never been part of the agreement - Kosovo has always been designated as status neutral. Mr. Grenell's request to lift the reciprocal measures further testifies to the nature of their move. I believe that we are far from renewing the dialogue, let alone reaching a solution. Primarily due to Pristina', said Minister Dacic.

Referring to the land swap idea suggested by Lufti Haziri, Deputy Chairman of the Democratic League of Kosovo (led by Isa Mustafa), Minister Dacic said that the other side should first of all decide on who would represent them in the talks with Belgrade.

'They should first agree among themselves on the collocutor on behalf of Pristina', stated Minister Dacic.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 11:30:08 UTC
