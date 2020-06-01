Minister Dacic: Stable and substantive Serbia-Croatia relations serve the common interest

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic received today a courtesy call from the newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Republic of Serbia Hidajet Biscevic.

Minister Dacic welcomed the Croatian Ambassador to Serbia and wished him a successful tenure, expressing belief that the two countries, owing to joint efforts, would succeed in enhancing the comprehensive bilateral relations in the upcoming period. In the talks, the interlocutors agreed that the maintenance of stable and substantive relations served the common interest of both countries, and that it was necessary in that respect to intensify the political dialogue.

Minister Dacic expressed willingness to organize a bilateral visit of the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs to Serbia, following the pandemic.



They also discussed the challenges that Serbia and Croatia had faced in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the undertaken measures were successful in combating the virus in both countries. The interlocutors stated that successful cooperation was achieved during the crisis with regard to the arrangements for the transportation of goods, border crossing and transit of citizens.