Minister Grlić Radman receives farewell visit from Russian ambassador

08/04/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on 3 August 2020 received a farewell visit from Russian Ambassador Anvar Sarvarovich Azimov.

The minister thanked the ambassador for his committed work on improving the two countries' overall relations during his five-year term in office, which saw the signing of 12 bilateral agreements and acts as well as the holding of a number of high-level bilateral meetings.

Grlić Radman and Azimov underscored belief that the positive trend in bilateral relations would continue with the planned visit from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov to Zagreb, during which the new premises of the Russian Embassy are to be ceremoniously opened and two acts on cultural and foreign cooperation are to signed.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Croatian Republic published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:47:10 UTC
