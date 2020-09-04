Minister Grlić Radman receives inaugural visit from Chilean ambassador

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Friday received an inaugural visit from Chilean Ambassador Ricardo Gustavo Rojas González.

The two officials underlined the role of Chileans of Croatian descent as a link between the two countries and the basis for maintaining traditionally good bilateral relations.

Grlić Radman underscored Croatia's support for the modernization of the EU-Chile Association Agreement and expressed desire to develop further the economic cooperation between Croatia and Chile.