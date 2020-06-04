Minister Jackson Mthembu briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting of 4 June, 4 Jun

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, 4 June 2020.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 4 June 2020

Time: 16h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Satellite Amos7 @ 4 West

Downlink 12649.5 Mhz V

Symbol Rate 2.7 MSym/s

Modulation 8PSK

Video HD H.264 @ 4.2.0

Enquiries:

Phumla Williams, GCIS Director-General and Cabinet Spokesperson

Cell: 083 501 0139