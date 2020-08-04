Log in
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu appoints interim board members of Umgeni Water

08/04/2020 | 10:47am EDT

Minister Sisulu appoints an interim board members of Umgeni Water

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu yesterday announced the appointment of eleven (11) members of the Interim Board at Umgeni Water, pending the process towards finalising of the appointment of a fully-fledged Board at the entity.

Umgeni Water is the second largest water board in the country with an annual turnover of more than R2.4 billion and a 5 Capital Expenditure budget of more than R7 billion.

Umgeni Water has consistently been achieving excellent financial and non-financial performances, to an extent that it has successfully been achieving 'Clean Audit Reports' annually from the Office of the Auditor-General.

'We are confident that the interim Board will conduct its business to oversee Umgeni Water in the best interests of its clients especially with regards to sound governance and stability of the utility', said Minister Sisulu.

The organisation's performance will be monitored and overseen by various mechanisms, including committees of the Board and an independently-chaired Ethics Committee. There would also be regular Umgeni Water stakeholder engagements that assess compliance to contractual obligations and quarterly reporting to the Executive Authority.

For more information contact
Sputnik Ratau, Director Media Liaison
Cell: 082 874 2942

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:46:11 UTC
