Minister Lindiwe Sisulu delivers Water and Sanitation Dept 2020/21 Budget Vote, 23 Jul

Minister Sisulu to deliver the 2020/21 Budget Vote Speech on water and sanitation priorities

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, will table the 2020/21 Budget Vote Speech for the Department of Water and Sanitation in a virtual National Assembly sitting on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 14:00.

Minister Sisulu will outline 2020/21 priorities that are aimed at restoring the dignity of all South Africans through the secure and dignified provision of water and sanitation services, including COVID-19 interventions undertaken by the Department and its entities.

The speech will be broadcast live on Parliamentary Channel 408.

For more information contact Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 082 874 2942