Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu delivers Water and Sanitation Dept 2020/21 Budget Vote, 23 Jul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Minister Sisulu to deliver the 2020/21 Budget Vote Speech on water and sanitation priorities

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, will table the 2020/21 Budget Vote Speech for the Department of Water and Sanitation in a virtual National Assembly sitting on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 14:00.

Minister Sisulu will outline 2020/21 priorities that are aimed at restoring the dignity of all South Africans through the secure and dignified provision of water and sanitation services, including COVID-19 interventions undertaken by the Department and its entities.

The speech will be broadcast live on Parliamentary Channel 408.

For more information contact Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 082 874 2942

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 07:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aLast Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
RE
03:37aWESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator to not appeal court ruling in Westpac home lending case
RE
03:36aMICRO SYSTEMATION PUBL : MSAB Report 2020 Q2
PU
03:35aSPINEWAY : Advantages of MB3D+
GL
03:35aLLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:34aDubai Islamic Bank net profit falls 27%
RE
03:34aBIOINVENT : 's BI-1206 could improve treatment in several cancers
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AkzoNobel's Q2 results show strong focus on margin and cost savings in response to COVID-19 ..
3IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
5UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group