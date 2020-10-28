Minister Nguyen Chi Dzung received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam (06/06/2020-10:28:00 AM)

(MPI) - On June 5, 2020, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dzung received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.

At the meeting, Ambassador Robyn Mudie congratulated and appreciated the achievements in preventing and controlling the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, and pledged to support Vietnam's efforts to recover and deal with the disease in the long term.

Australia has pledged to provide Vietnam with 10.5 million AUD to help minimize the negative impacts on the economy, life and livelihoods. This aid consists of various programs based on the programs that the two countries have cooperated with, including promoting economic recovery, supporting the Government of Vietnam through policy analysis and consultations (stimulating the economy, infrastructure, trade, gender equality), helping those who affected by the crisis, including women and children, and protecting the most vulnerable communities. This is a further step to enhance economic cooperation and development between the two countries. These supports complement the trade-economic and investment cooperation program between the two countries. 'We will support Vietnam in accessing the best economic analysis as it shifts its focus to economic stimulus and recovery. We also support Vietnam's efforts to protect the most vulnerable communities, especially women and girls affected by the pandemic,' said Ambassador Robyn Mudie.

In addition, leading cooperation programs between Australia and Vietnam, including human resource development, economic reform, infrastructure, gender equality, agriculture, tourism and innovation, are also supporting priorities to help Vietnam recover its economy.

Across the Indo-Pacific region, Australia has been conducting an unprecedented transformation in its development partnership relations to enhance health security, and economic recovery and sustainability in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Australian Government's new 'Cooperation for Restoration' policy was announced by Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Women's Affairs, Ms. Marise Payne on May 29, 2020.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nguyen Chi Dzung delivered his thanks to the Australian Government for providing grant to Vietnam, helping Vietnam minimize the negative impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic. He also highly appreciated the cooperation between Vietnam and Australia and believed that Ambassador Robyn Mudie, in his position, would contribute to further promoting cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Ministry of Planning and Investment