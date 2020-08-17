Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on Coronavirus COVID-19 level 2 lockdown regulations, 17 Aug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:38am EDT

Following the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, 15 August 2020, on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic; Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council will brief the media on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will lead the briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 August 2020
Time: 14h00

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels on the links below.

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA (link is external)

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA (link is external)

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)

SABC will provide pool feed as follows:

Satellite Amos7 @ 4 West

Downlink 12649.5 Mhz V

Symbol Rate 2.7 MSym/s

Modulation 8PSK

Video HD H.264 @ 4.2.0

Enquiries:
Mr William Baloyi
Cell: 083 390 7147

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:37:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aSFL : Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2020 Results
PU
04:03aTAGANROG BOILER MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK : “Krasny Kotelshchik” continues cooperation with the largest thermal power plant of the Republic of Tatarstan
PU
04:03aSKYLARK : Notice Regarding Extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date
PU
04:03aINTER ACTION : 【Delayed】A financial results briefing session was held for analysts and institutional investors
PU
04:02aTesting of CanSino's COVID-19 candidate vaccine begins in Russia
RE
04:02aAF GRUPPEN : Invitation to presentation of the Q2 2020 results
AQ
04:01aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : increases rewards for edge-selling partners
AQ
04:01aWALLENSTAM : The Board of Directors decides to call an Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
04:01aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : and RS look to drive industrial digital transformation
AQ
04:01aFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Tenured Executive as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron decides to restructure Mikron Berlin under its own management
4SASOL LIMITED : SASOL : Audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2020
5TORM PLC : TORM : Second Quarter and Half-Year Report 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group