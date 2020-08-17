Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on Coronavirus COVID-19 level 2 lockdown regulations, 17 Aug

Following the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, 15 August 2020, on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic; Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council will brief the media on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions.
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will lead the briefing as follows:
Date: Monday, 17 August 2020
Time: 14h00
