Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on Coronavirus COVID-19 level 2 lockdown regulations, 17 Aug

Following the address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, 15 August 2020, on progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic; Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council will brief the media on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 2 restrictions.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will lead the briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 17 August 2020

Time: 14h00

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the SA Government Facebook page, Twitter and YouTube channels.

