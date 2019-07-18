Log in
Minister Pham Hong Ha receives Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Latvia – Edgars Rinkevics (7/18/19 4:48 PM)

07/18/2019 | 06:05am EDT

At the meeting, Minister Pham Hong Ha expressed his pleasure to receive Minister Edgars Rinkevics and members of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Trade delegation of Latvia to visit and work with the Ministry of Construction.

Minister Edgars Rinkevics thanked Minister Pham Hong Ha for taking his time to work with the delegation, and said, 'Latvia is one of the countries with advanced science and technology, especially energy saving and wooden processing technology and look forward to expanding cooperation with Vietnamese partners, including Ministry of Construction'.

Minister Edgars Rinkevics spoke at the reception.

According to Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Vietnam has signed with EU a new Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement recently to open a great opportunity for Latvia and Vietnam in promoting cooperation in many fields, especially exchanging experts and cooperation in construction field.

Minister Pham Hong Ha highly appreciated the orientation of developing green and energy-saving technologies of the Republic of Latvia, and said, the MoC also interested in this area and promoted the cooperation with domestic and international partners in developing green and energy saving works.

The whole working session.

Minister Pham Hong Ha assigned the Legal Affairs Department as a focal unit and the Science - Technology and Environment Department to coordinate with units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Embassy of Latvia to Vietnam in building Specific cooperation program between two parties in the future.

Written by: Tran Dinh Ha

Translated by: Mai Anh

Disclaimer

Ministry of Construction of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 10:04:02 UTC
