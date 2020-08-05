Log in
Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020, 6 Aug

08/05/2020 | 12:57pm EDT

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting of 5 August 2020

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 05 August 2020.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 06 August 2020
Time: 17h00
Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)

YouTube: http://youtube.com/GovernmentZA(link is external)

Enquiries:
Phumla Williams, Cabinet Spokesperson
Cell: 083 5010 139

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 16:56:08 UTC
