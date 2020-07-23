Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister Tito Mboweni, and Deputy Minister David Masondo table 2020/21 National Treasury Dept Budget Vote, 23 Jul

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, will table National Treasury's Budget Vote on Thursday, 23 July 2020.
The focus of the Budget Vote will be on the National Treasury's Strategic Plan 2020-2025 and its Annual Performance Plan (APP) 2020/21 which articulates the strategic outcomes the department has committed towards improving living standards.
This plan focuses the work of the department by making direct commitments whose impact and public benefits will be visible and provide citizens an opportunity to hold the department accountable.
Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:
Date: 23 July 2020 Time: 14:00 - 15:45 Venue: Parliament (virtual)
The vote proceedings will be broadcast on the following Parliamentary platforms:
Television: Parliamentary channel (DStv 408) (Please note that programming can change at any time, resulting in the airing of another Parliamentary session)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA(link is external) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA/(link is external) Twitter: https://twitter.com/parliamentofrsa (link is external)

Disclaimer

South Africa Government published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:30:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aICICI SECURITIES : Performance Review for quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
04:01aICICI SECURITIES : Investor Presentation for quarter ended June 30, 2020
PU
04:01aAFORTI S A : CR ESPI 43/2020 – Notification of the conclusion of an agreement with a broker from the UK market
PU
04:01aVERTU MOTORS : Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
04:01aCAPITA : launches Retain Cloud to help SMEs optimise workforces
PU
04:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details July 16 - 22, 2020
AQ
04:01aCloud-Native Routing at Unprecedented Scale
BU
04:01aEMEA SOURCING SPEND DROPS 21% IN Q2 ON PANDEMIC CONCERNS : ISG Index™
GL
04:01aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Student Microscope Market 2020-2024 | Growing Research Requirements Across Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:00aKION GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall
5MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group