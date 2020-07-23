Minister Tito Mboweni, and Deputy Minister David Masondo table 2020/21 National Treasury Dept Budget Vote, 23 Jul

The Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, will table National Treasury's Budget Vote on Thursday, 23 July 2020.

The focus of the Budget Vote will be on the National Treasury's Strategic Plan 2020-2025 and its Annual Performance Plan (APP) 2020/21 which articulates the strategic outcomes the department has committed towards improving living standards.

This plan focuses the work of the department by making direct commitments whose impact and public benefits will be visible and provide citizens an opportunity to hold the department accountable.

Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:

Date: 23 July 2020 Time: 14:00 - 15:45 Venue: Parliament (virtual)

The vote proceedings will be broadcast on the following Parliamentary platforms:

Television: Parliamentary channel (DStv 408) (Please note that programming can change at any time, resulting in the airing of another Parliamentary session)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA(link is external) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA/(link is external) Twitter: https://twitter.com/parliamentofrsa (link is external)