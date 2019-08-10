Minister of Hajj and Umrah Inaugurates the Hajj Grand Symposium Titled "Islam Coexistence & Tolerance"

Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Bentin, inaugurated the 44th Hajj Grand Symposium at Makkah .titled "Islam Coexistence and Tolerance", participated by elite scientists, doctors and intellectuals from Kingdom and abroad. HE said the symposium reflects the attention of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince to spread tolerance, the King's follow-up of Hajj affairs and development projects in Makkah, Medinah and Mashaer.

HE stated the issuance of around 2 million e-visas without need to visit embassies. He said the symposium presented many scientific, medical and religious topics, adding: "Makkah today receives crowds of pilgrims equal to its population , the excellent organization makes us feel as though pilgrims are Makkah residents ,with about 350,000 workers serving the pilgrims

HE Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of KSRelief, reviewed the Center's coexistence initiatives. During the session "Science and Islam in Serving the Societies" highlighting the Kingdom's humanitarian support.

Dr. Amr Ezzat, Chairman of Hospital 57357's Board of Trustees, thanked the organizers. Dr. Abdullah Abu Bakar, Chairman of Sanid Cancer Patients Care, tackled health education for children.

Dr. Husam Zawawi, Saudi bacteriologist and professor at KSUHS, listed the Kingdom's efforts to reduce infectious diseases.

In the session "Islam's Methodology of Tolerance and Coexistence," Sheikh Saad Al-Shathri, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Advisor and member of Senior Scholars Council, said: "Sympathy of Hajj workers influences pilgrims, and tolerance supports brotherhood".

Adviser at the Royal Court and Senior Scholars member, Dr. Saleh Humaid said: "Coexistence brings all together." President of the Holy Mosque, Prophet's Mosque and Holy Mosque's Imam, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, noted: "Hajj is a practical message. Quran and Sunnah cared for coexistence." Kyrgyzstan's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Maqsid Bek said: “Mankind has never known coexistence as in Islam."

Symposium's other sessions included "Humanity in Digital Age", "Gates of Guidance to Islam" chaired by Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umra.

Concluding all sessions, Chairman of Symposium's Executive Committee, Dr. Abdul Aziz Wazzan, thanked Minister of Hajj and Umrah and his Deputy for their contribution to the symposium's successful end, praise be to God Almighty.

