Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Inaugurates the Hajj Grand Symposium Titled "Islam Coexistence & Tolerance"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Bentin, inaugurated the 44th Hajj Grand Symposium at Makkah .titled "Islam Coexistence and Tolerance", participated by elite scientists, doctors and intellectuals from Kingdom and abroad. HE said the symposium reflects the attention of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince to spread tolerance, the King's follow-up of Hajj affairs and development projects in Makkah, Medinah and Mashaer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190810005023/en/

Minister Of Hajj and Umrah Inaugurates The Hajj Grand Symposium Titled "Islam Coexistence & Tolerance" (Photo: AETOSWire)

Minister Of Hajj and Umrah Inaugurates The Hajj Grand Symposium Titled "Islam Coexistence & Tolerance" (Photo: AETOSWire)

HE stated the issuance of around 2 million e-visas without need to visit embassies. He said the symposium presented many scientific, medical and religious topics, adding: "Makkah today receives crowds of pilgrims equal to its population , the excellent organization makes us feel as though pilgrims are Makkah residents ,with about 350,000 workers serving the pilgrims

HE Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, Advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of KSRelief, reviewed the Center's coexistence initiatives. During the session "Science and Islam in Serving the Societies" highlighting the Kingdom's humanitarian support.

Dr. Amr Ezzat, Chairman of Hospital 57357's Board of Trustees, thanked the organizers. Dr. Abdullah Abu Bakar, Chairman of Sanid Cancer Patients Care, tackled health education for children.

Dr. Husam Zawawi, Saudi bacteriologist and professor at KSUHS, listed the Kingdom's efforts to reduce infectious diseases.

In the session "Islam's Methodology of Tolerance and Coexistence," Sheikh Saad Al-Shathri, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Advisor and member of Senior Scholars Council, said: "Sympathy of Hajj workers influences pilgrims, and tolerance supports brotherhood".

Adviser at the Royal Court and Senior Scholars member, Dr. Saleh Humaid said: "Coexistence brings all together." President of the Holy Mosque, Prophet's Mosque and Holy Mosque's Imam, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, noted: "Hajj is a practical message. Quran and Sunnah cared for coexistence." Kyrgyzstan's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Maqsid Bek said: “Mankind has never known coexistence as in Islam."

Symposium's other sessions included "Humanity in Digital Age", "Gates of Guidance to Islam" chaired by Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umra.

Concluding all sessions, Chairman of Symposium's Executive Committee, Dr. Abdul Aziz Wazzan, thanked Minister of Hajj and Umrah and his Deputy for their contribution to the symposium's successful end, praise be to God Almighty.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pCarbon Black Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) Launches “Binee,” an Open-Source Binary Emulator for Malware Researchers at DEF CON 27
GL
04:41pUniversal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie
DJ
04:26pFOUR IN THE TOP FIVE : Audi strong on the island
PU
04:06pRUMBLEON : 2015 Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja 650 Review and Specs
PU
04:01pECOPETROL : Bomb damages Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline
AQ
04:00pAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Share Repurchase Program
GL
04:00pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Carbonite, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:40pZuzana Čaputová awarded with the European Prize for Political Culture 2019
TE
03:38pMinister of Hajj and Umrah Inaugurates the Hajj Grand Symposium Titled "Islam Coexistence & Tolerance"
BU
03:18pGRUPO MEXICO S A DE C : Peru suspends $1.4 billion mining project by Grupo Mexico
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MTN GROUP LTD (ADR) : Telecom Giant Pushes Into Dangerous Areas
2BERGER PAINTS BANGLADESH LTD. : BERGER PAINTS BANGLADESH : attains ACCA status
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS to appoint Alison Rose as CEO in coming weeks - Sk..
4NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : bid to build a solar-power empire founders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group