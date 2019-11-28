Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Minister of Justice Henriksson: Directive on representative actions means better rights for consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:18am EST

The Council of the European Union today gave the go-ahead for a directive on representative actions. The aim of the directive is to strengthen consumer rights.

Representative actions are intended to increase the consumer's chances to receive compensation for losses they suffer as a result of traders infringing consumer rights legislation. The idea is to strengthen the enforcement of consumer rights in situations where the same product or service has caused harm to several consumer.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson said, 'I am pleased that the Council reached agreement on the directive on representative actions. The opportunity to claim compensation by bringing a representative action is a pioneering step at EU level, and it should enable consumers to stand up for their rights more effectively.'

Under the compromise proposal approved by the Council, qualified entities (such as consumer organisations or public bodies) could bring an action on behalf of a group of consumers. This would avoid individual consumers having to defend their interests alone. The consumers' representative would have the right not only to apply for an injunction against the infringing trader, as is already the case, but also to seek compensation for defects or to require the trader to repair or replace the defective product.

From the trader's point of view, the directive would help prevent abusive litigation and strengthen legal security. It would also contribute to the proper functioning of the internal market by ensuring a level playing field for all traders.

There are currently major differences in member states' national legislation on access to class actions or other forms of collective redress. Some countries do not recognise any kind of collective action.

As the next step before adoption, the Council and the European Parliament will start negotiations on the proposal during Croatia's Presidency of the Council in the first half of 2020.

The Directive on representative actions is part of the Commission's 'New Deal for Consumers'.

Inquiries:

Niklas Mannfolk, Ministry of Justice, special adviser, tel. +358 50 306 3990, niklas.mannfolk(at)om.fi
Maarit Leppänen, Ministry of Justice, senior ministerial adviser, legislative affairs, tel. +358 2951 50276, maarit.leppanen(at)om.fi

Documents and other material on issues for public consultation can be accessed on the Council website

EU2019FI backgrounder: Representative actions

Disclaimer

Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Finland published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:52aDollar Flat After Recent Gains
DJ
10:43aGLOBALDATA : Top ten blockchain influencers in Q3 2019, revealed by GlobalData
PU
10:42aJumia shuts Tanzania e-commerce business in portfolio review
RE
10:41aSouth Africa's rand steady, stocks fall as investors eye trade developments
RE
10:31aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
10:28aAmazon must check for trade mark violations - EU court adviser
RE
10:25aChevron puts two Nigerian offshore blocks up for sale - document
RE
10:18aMINISTER OF JUSTICE HENRIKSSON : Directive on representative actions means better rights for consumers
PU
10:13aWINDEUROPE : New report sets out how to exploit offshore wind potential in Baltic Sea
PU
10:10aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : Departing Remy Cointreau CEO cautious on Hong Kong after weak first half
5Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group