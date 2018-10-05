Minister of State for Grand Bahama to Present His Views on Blockchain

Honorable J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama will be presenting his views on Blockchain Shift Conference in Miami FL Oct 11-12 at 4:30pm

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / Blockchain Shift is pleased to announce that the Honorable J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama will be presenting his views on Blockchain and how the Bahamas is becoming a leader in the Blockchain community. Don't miss his panel on Oct 11th at 4:30pm, entitled: ''Blockchain in Paradise.'' Learn how the Bahamas is becoming a leader in the Blockchain community.

About Blockchain Shift Conference

Blockchain Shift is a one-of-a-kind event in the world of blockchain. The event will take place (next week Oct. 11-12) in Miami and aims to put the region at the center of the buzz about blockchain, financial technology (fintech) and crypto currencies. Our core mission is to raise awareness and educate the world on the power of this transformative technology.

Blockchain Shift will welcome a diverse group of distinguished thought leaders and experts, including crypto and institutional investors, bankers, attorneys, government officials, service providers, as well as representatives of blockchain architected startups, projects working on tokenizing real assets (such as real estate, music and art), as well as valuable enterprise companies for an unparalleled series of discussions and networking opportunities.

Blockchain technology brings a fundamental change in the approach to how companies conduct business and will forever alter industries globally. With thousands of applications, it promises a tectonic shift in technology development and our daily lives. For more information, visit https://blockchainshift.io/

About Honorable J. Kwasi Thompson

Young man, I call upon you because you are strong and the Word of God abides in you. (Paraphrased from 1 John 2:14)

This scripture epitomizes our guest speaker for tonight.

James Kwasi Thompson was born in New Providence to James Roosevelt and Marilyn Thompson on August 21, 1975. He grew up in Grand Bahama where he received his early education at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School and Freeport Anglican High School. He later attended the College of The Bahamas where he graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in history with credit.

He then went on to earn a bachelor of law degree with first class honours from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom and was called to both the English Bar and Bahamas Bar in 1997.

Minister Thompson has been a practicing attorney for 20 years at James Roosevelt Thompson & Co. As a community-minded leader and eager to serve, Minister Thompson desired to do more in his community and joined the Free National Movement's Torchbearers Association where he served various leadership capacities.

Minister Thompson began his political career in 2007 when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Pineridge constituency. He was subsequently elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly. His legacy in Pineridge is that of the empowerment Member of Parliament.

His journey continued, in 2012, when he was appointed as Senator for Her Majesty's Royal Opposition where he continued to be the voice for Grand Bahama.

In 2017 he was once again appointed as a Senator and the Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister Thompson is an active member, Sunday School Teacher and Head Deacon at Calvary Temple Assembly. He is married to the lovely Tamika Thompson, and they are blessed with four beautiful and gifted daughters.

