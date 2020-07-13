Log in
Minister questioned on UK–EU negotiations on professional and business services

07/13/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

LORDS

13 July 2020

The EU Services Sub-Committee hears evidence from the Minister, Nadhim Zahawi MP, and officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on the UK-EU negotiations on trading arrangements for professional and business services and other priority areas for the sector, including data adequacy.

Witnesses

  • Nadhim Zahawi MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Business and Industry), BEIS
  • Carl Creswell, Director for Professional Business Services, BEIS
  • Chris Hobley, Director for Trade and Investment in Services, BEIS

Likely questions

  • What progress has been made in the UK-EU negotiations on services? Could you provide an overview of the main areas of convergence and divergence?
  • Has there been any discussion on what national reservations, if any, might be included in a future agreement? If so, what might these cover? What will be the process for agreeing these national reservations?
  • What progress has been made in discussions on a data adequacy decision?

Further information

More news on: Parliament, government and politics, Parliament, Business, industry and consumers, European Union, Regulation, Economy and finance, House of Lords news, Committee news, Exiting the European Union

Disclaimer

The United Kingdom Parliament published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 17:30:10 UTC
