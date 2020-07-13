Minister questioned on UK–EU negotiations on professional and business services

LORDS
13 July 2020
The EU Services Sub-Committee hears evidence from the Minister, Nadhim Zahawi MP, and officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) on the UK-EU negotiations on trading arrangements for professional and business services and other priority areas for the sector, including data adequacy.
Witnesses
-
Nadhim Zahawi MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Business and Industry), BEIS
-
Carl Creswell, Director for Professional Business Services, BEIS
-
Chris Hobley, Director for Trade and Investment in Services, BEIS
Likely questions
-
What progress has been made in the UK-EU negotiations on services? Could you provide an overview of the main areas of convergence and divergence?
-
Has there been any discussion on what national reservations, if any, might be included in a future agreement? If so, what might these cover? What will be the process for agreeing these national reservations?
-
What progress has been made in discussions on a data adequacy decision?
Further information
