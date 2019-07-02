Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : FDI in Palm oil Plantation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 09:53am EDT

100% foreign investment under automatic route has been permitted for palm oil tree plantation since 24.11.2015. The Government is constantly taking various initiatives to boost investments which, inter-alia, include Make-in-India programme, measures to improve ease of doing business, facilitating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), reforms in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy, etc.

Statement on Financial Year-Wise FDI equity inflows from April 2014 to March 2019

Sector Hybrid Seeds & Plantation

Sl No

Year

FDI (In USD Million)

1

2014-15

17.46

2

2015-16

20.53

3

2016-17

49.67

4

2017-18

63.42

5

2018-19

40.56

Grand Total

191.64

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

****

APS/AS

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 13:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Union Calls for Scottish Government to Make Up LFASS 2019 Shortfall
PU
10:08aEMB EUROPEAN MILK BOARD : Milk producers are critical about Mercosur Agreement
PU
10:05aOil falls on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts
RE
10:04aOil falls on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts
RE
10:03aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russian Aerospace Forces test an upgraded ABM
PU
10:01aBitAngels NYC and ‘Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech' To Explore the Future of Money, Commerce, Payments, Blockchain and More
GL
09:59aShell, Nigerian communities agree to reopen oil flow station, says official
RE
09:58aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : 2017 Residential Electricity Bill by State
PU
09:53aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/07/02 Premier addresses 2019 Summer Davos
PU
09:53aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : FDI in Palm oil Plantation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
5VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About