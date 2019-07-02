Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : FDI in Palm oil Plantation

100% foreign investment under automatic route has been permitted for palm oil tree plantation since 24.11.2015. The Government is constantly taking various initiatives to boost investments which, inter-alia, include Make-in-India programme, measures to improve ease of doing business, facilitating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), reforms in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy, etc.

Statement on Financial Year-Wise FDI equity inflows from April 2014 to March 2019

Sector Hybrid Seeds & Plantation

Sl No Year FDI (In USD Million) 1 2014-15 17.46 2 2015-16 20.53 3 2016-17 49.67 4 2017-18 63.42 5 2018-19 40.56 Grand Total 191.64

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.

