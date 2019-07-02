Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of R : FDI in Palm oil Plantation

100% foreign investment under automatic route has been permitted for palm oil tree plantation since 24.11.2015. The Government is constantly taking various initiatives to boost investments which, inter-alia, include Make-in-India programme, measures to improve ease of doing business, facilitating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), reforms in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy, etc.
Statement on Financial Year-Wise FDI equity inflows from April 2014 to March 2019
Sector Hybrid Seeds & Plantation
|
Sl No
|
Year
|
FDI (In USD Million)
|
1
|
2014-15
|
17.46
|
2
|
2015-16
|
20.53
|
3
|
2016-17
|
49.67
|
4
|
2017-18
|
63.42
|
5
|
2018-19
|
40.56
|
Grand Total
|
191.64
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.
